InventHelp Inventors Develop New Pipe Welding Stabalizer (LGT-231)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an HVAC technician and I needed a better way to align and secure pipe sections and keep them from slipping when brazing or soldering," said one of two inventors, from Golden Valley, Ariz., "so we invented the PIPE WELDING STABALIZER. Our hands-free design would greatly simplify the operation and it would not require an assistant."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to hold pipe sections aligned and together for easy brazing or soldering. In doing so, it eliminates the frustration associated with misalignments or separation of pipes. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety. The invention features a durable and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for construction workers, plumbers, HVAC technicians, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-231, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

