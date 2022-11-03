Sentinel Capital Partners Sells Nekoosa

Experienced Specialty Manufacturing Investor Exits Another Successful Investment

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising midmarket companies, announced the sale of portfolio company Nekoosa, a leading manufacturer of specialty paper and film products used in the graphics and commercial print markets. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Nekoosa, Wisconsin, Nekoosa produces a comprehensive suite of specialty engineered materials in four key product areas: application and pressure sensitive tapes used to protect and transfer graphics onto surfaces such as store window and commercial vehicles; synthetic papers that offer a digitally printable tear-and-water-proof alternative to lamination; sheeted digital and offset grade carbonless paper; and extruded film products used in wall panel, credit card, and lighting applications. Through a network of more than 1,000 global distributor partners, Nekoosa serves a highly diverse base of more than 70,000 commercial print and graphics shops in 65 countries.

"Nekoosa has an outstanding management team and culture that puts its customers and employees first," said Sentinel Partner Scott Perry. "Nekoosa is the leading brand in the application tapes and carbonless paper categories. We were very fortunate to partner with Paul Charapata, Bob Beckwith, and the rest of the Nekoosa team, and we wish them continued success."

"I am extremely proud of what Nekoosa has achieved during our partnership with Sentinel," says Paul Charapata, Nekoosa's CEO. "We successfully navigated the pandemic, integrated accretive add-ons, expanded the product portfolio, and positioned the brand for continued growth. Sentinel was a tremendous partner."

Sentinel has made a number of investments in specialty manufacturing businesses like Nekoosa. Other such investments include Chase Doors (manufacturer of high-quality, made-to-order specialty door systems), ECM Industries (manufacturer and supplier of electrical products), Holley (designer, manufacturer, and marketer of specialty automotive aftermarket performance products), and Spinrite (manufacturer and marketer of craft yarn products). Over the past 12 months, Sentinel has acquired RefrigiWear (manufacturer of protective industrial workwear) and The Recreational Group (manufacturer and distributor of premium synthetic turf products for landscape, sports, commercial, and specialty applications).

Sentinel specializes in buying and building midmarket businesses in the United States and Canada in partnership with management. Sentinel targets aerospace and defense, business services, consumer, distribution, food and restaurants, franchising, healthcare, and industrial businesses. Sentinel invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, going-private transactions, and structured equity investments of established businesses with EBITDA of up to $80 million. Sentinel also invests in special situations, including balance sheet restructurings, operational turnarounds, and minority junior capital solutions. For more information about Sentinel, visit www.sentinelpartners.com.

Nekoosa is a leading provider of specialty engineered papers and films for the graphics and commercial print markets. Nekoosa's expertise spans coating, converting, and custom plastic extrusion capabilities, with a product offering that includes application tapes, specialty synthetic papers, carbonless papers, and capping films. For more information, please visit http://www.nekoosa.com/.

