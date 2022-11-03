Surgical Care Coalition Supports Senate Letter Calling for Congressional Action to Prevent Medicare Cuts, Protect Patient Access to Critical Surgical Care

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Surgical Care Coalition commend efforts by a bipartisan group of over 40 U.S. Senators, led by Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and John Barrasso, MD (R-Wyo.), who are working to prevent Medicare cuts by the end of the year. The 46 Senators recently authored a letter to Senate Leaders Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) expressing their serious concern regarding the stability of Medicare payments and calling on Congress to address this vital payment challenge. The letter follows the introduction in the U.S. House of Representatives of H.R. 8800, the Supporting Medicare Providers Act of 2022, which addresses the nearly 4.5% cut to the Medicare conversion factor (CF) anticipated to take effect on January 1, 2023.

"There are serious risks facing millions of seniors' access to surgical care in less than two months—cuts to surgical care will affect how the surgical care team is able to care for patients across the country," said Michael Dalsing, MD, President of the Society for Vascular Surgery. "As this threat looms near, it is now vital that Congress advance H.R. 8800 to protect those most at risk from the threats posed by the continued withdrawal of investment in surgical care across the country."

The letter acknowledged the significant financial hardship providers are facing, stating, "financial uncertainty due to pending payment cuts will only compound these challenges" and "it is essential in the coming weeks that we make sure providers have the resources they need to keep their doors open for seniors and families."

Without congressional action, surgeons, anesthesiologists, and other physicians face a nearly 8.5% Medicare cut, which includes the nearly 4.5% cut to the Medicare CF and a 4% Medicare cut stemming from the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go (PAYGO) Act. This is on top of the 2% Medicare sequestration cuts that were reinstated this year and the staggering increases in medical inflation that health care providers across the country are facing.

Read the letter to Senate leadership here.

