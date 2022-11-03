Survey Finds 3 in 5 Homeowners Are Worried About Package Theft This Holiday Season

Chamberlain Group survey finds 78% of homeowners want to learn better ways to protect their packages, and a growing number are looking to the smart garage as a solution

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new survey by Chamberlain Group, a Blackstone Company and manufacturer of myQ® smart garage technology, 78% of homeowners are looking to learn new ways to thwart the dreaded Porch Pirate. Chamberlain Group commissioned a 10-minute, online quantitative survey among a nationally representative sample of 1,000 U.S. adults ages 18+ who own a house with a garage to find out homeowners' sentiments and experiences with package theft. Survey results revealed a growing number of homeowners are looking to the smart garage as a solution.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

With the holiday shopping season upon us, 69% of homeowners worry about packages going missing. Adding to the already hectic holiday season, 74% of worried homeowners take extra measures to ensure they are home when their packages arrive, including canceling plans/staying home from work to wait for packages.

The smart garage is a safe haven for packages.

"This time of year, with the influx of package deliveries, people are feeling particularly nervous about packages being left outside of their home for too long," said Kiel Fitzgerald, Senior Director of Delivery Services for Chamberlain Group. "Porch pirates are turning the convenience of online shopping into a costly annoyance and robbing consumers of the joy associated with receiving a delivery."

The inconvenience of package theft has led consumers to want to learn more ways to stop someone from taking their packages. And, survey findings show, homeowners are increasingly looking to their garage to solve the problem:

45% are interested in ways to leverage their garage for package deliveries

45% see the garage as the safest place for package deliveries

40% would choose to have packages delivered to their garage over their front porch

68% of those that would prefer to have their packages delivered to their garage would do so to prevent people from stealing them

75% of those that would prefer to have their packages delivered to their garage would do so to keep them safe when they are not home

61% like the idea of garage delivery for keeping packages from being seen by neighbors, children or significant others

To see the full report click here.

Protect Your Holiday Packages with myQ and Amazon Key

This holiday season homeowners can turn their garage into a preferred package delivery location with myQ smart garage technology and Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery. With myQ and Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery, you don't have to worry about packages going missing or groceries being left out in the rain. Packages and groceries are securely delivered to the garage where they stay until you are free to get them, whether you're home or away.

Check to see if you can get in-garage delivery in your area here.

Don't miss the 5 Weeks of myQ Holiday Giveaways! To help you sleigh the holidays and protect your holiday packages, myQ will be running a weekly smart garage giveaway starting week of November 21st. Follow @myqconnect on Instagram for a chance to win.

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group, a Blackstone company, is a global leader in smart access solutions across residential and commercial properties. Our prominent brands LiftMaster®, Chamberlain®, Merlin® and Grifco® are found in millions of residential and commercial access applications across the globe. Our innovative products and partnerships, powered by our myQ® smart ecosystem, provide customers with smart access solutions to move safely through garages, homes, communities, businesses and storage facilities. Chamberlain Group pioneered vehicle-to-home connectivity through patented technology aboard hundreds of millions of vehicles. Chamberlain Group includes Controlled Products Systems Group, a leading wholesale distributor of perimeter access control equipment in the U.S., and Systems, LLC, one of North America's leading dock leveler manufacturers. For more information, visit myQ.com. Follow myQ on Facebook and Instagram.

View original content:

SOURCE myQ