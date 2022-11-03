TCC taps former BDO partner Patrick Fichtner for accounting and compliance role

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade finance disruptor TCC (Trade Capital Corporation) today announced it has selected former BDO assurance partner Patrick Fichtner as its Chief Accounting and Compliance Advisor, effective immediately.

In his new role, Fichtner will provide technical accounting guidance to TCC to ensure deal structure compliance with relevant accounting standards in TCC clients' jurisdictions. Fichtner brings 15 years of experience advising public and private companies, from start-ups to household name multinationals, and preparing SEC-compliant filings.

"Our clients are some of the world's best known investment-grade manufacturers with complex supply chains. Patrick's role provides an additional layer of assurance for the deal structures we are negotiating," said Michael C. Doran, TCC's Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel.

"I'm delighted to be joining TCC's advisory board and help TCC's global clients drive capital-optimized business models and deliver tangible results," said Fichtner.

TCC also recently selected tech executive Avanish Sahai, and Hypatia Kingsley, a partner with leading executive recruitment firm Spencer Stuart to its advisory board.

Sahai previously served as executive at tech giants Google Cloud, Oracle and Salesforce, and currently sits on the Board of Directors of HubSpot. Kingsley brings 25 years of experience in fintech leadership in consumer financial services, commercial and corporate banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and alternative investing in the United States and China with her.

"TCC is privileged to have world-class talent on our team and advisory board. Avanish is a veteran executive with extensive experience leading platforms and ecosystems at software giants, while Hypatia's seasoned voice in international fintech corporate leadership, and Patrick's experience in audit and compliance add depth to bring TCC's vision to life," said TCC CEO Sanjay Bonde.

"Very excited to be a part of the Trade Capital Corporation community. TCC is innovating Capital as a Service to provide more efficient global supply chains – another demonstration of fintech's capacity to disrupt and deliver solutions beyond the traditional," Kingsley said.

TCC has onboarded several finance and supply chain heavyweights to its executive leadership team as it bolsters its unique position in inventory funding and holding solution. The firm already boasts more than 500 years of combined experience in supply chain and finance among its executive management.

About TCC

TCC and its wholly-owned trading arm TradeCo deliver Capital as a Service (CaaS) in an integrated supply chain technology platform. Our CaaS™ solution offers access to cash flow, providing manufacturers with liquidity and capital efficiency – off balance sheet, while our end-to-end technology platform 1TCC™ provides procurement, logistics, warehousing, track and trace, planning and forecasting as well as integration with third party logistics providers to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end supply chain services. TCC's CaaS Wallet™ business suite of finance solutions includes the Inventory Card™, Factoring Card™ and SupplierPay Card™ to monetize and secure inventory, accelerate supplier payments and create more resilient supply chain ecosystems.

For more information visit: www.tradecapitalcorp.com

