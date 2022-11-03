XSOLIS Brings Together Brightest Minds in Healthcare Innovation for XCHANGE 2022

Annual User Conference Draws Attendees from the Hospital, Physician Advisor and Payer Spaces for Three Days of Experiential Learning

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XSOLIS, the artificial intelligence (AI) technology company creating a more efficient healthcare system, hosted its annual XCHANGE 2022 user conference on October 26-28 in Nashville, Tennessee. The three-day event marked the first in-person event since 2019 and convened the best minds in case management and utilization review (UR) to inspire, educate and collaborate.

"XCHANGE provides me the opportunity to learn more about each of our clients, the unique stories that led them to become a client and their ambitions and objectives – while celebrating their wins and cheering them on toward more success," said Joan Butters, CEO and co-founder of XSOLIS, in her opening address. "It's been a wild ride as we've experienced explosive growth, particularly in the last year. I'm proud to say we are well on our way to creating a more frictionless healthcare industry. The time for using better, AI-driven technologies to increase efficiencies throughout the industry is now and more necessary than ever before."

Featuring more than 20 sessions, XCHANGE 2022 brought together colleagues and customers from around the country, with roles ranging from directors of case management and physician advisors to revenue cycle and operational leaders, to share insights on using technology to increase efficiency and improve payer-provider collaboration in their organizations – challenges that have been heightened post-COVID.

"All of the speakers were clearly passionate about positively impacting healthcare change, and attendees could feel the palpable, positive energy and forward momentum we are making in the industry," said XCHANGE attendee Susan Vick, MHA, MSN, RN, ACM-RN, director of coordinated care with Atrium Health.

Session tracks focused on hospitals, physician advisors and payer audiences, with numerous programs approved by The Commission for Case Manager Certification to provide continuing education credit to CCM® board certified case managers for the first time in the event's history.

Particularly notable among educational and thought leadership offerings this year were customer-led sessions.

A panel of financial leaders from Corewell Health, Honor Health and MultiCare Health Systems shared industry learnings from COVID, future revenue cycle trends for hospital systems, and how attendees can more successfully leverage technology investments to tackle operational challenges.

Humana offered actionable ways to transform payer-provider relationships, including how to expand automation capabilities for increased efficiency and alignment with case reviews.

Mayo Clinic shared their application of the ADKAR model to support the adoption of new technologies at the user level.

Hackensack Meridian Health and Legacy Health each shared best practices in implementation and ongoing education to build confidence and drive continuous improvement among teams.

Two keynote speakers further enhanced the themes of how to become arbiters of change and inspire more collaboration within the healthcare industry. Matt Cybulsky, PhD, and author of Voices of Healthcare: The Digital Acceleration, delivered day one's keynote speech on how COVID-19's darkest days redefined healthcare's digital spirit. On day two, renowned mountaineer Gary Guller inspired attendees with stories from his time leading the largest ever cross-disability, most diverse team to reach Mt. Everest Base Camp at 17,500 feet.

To round out the event, XSOLIS' leadership team shared hands-on learning labs, exciting previews into the upcoming product roadmap and future technology enhancements for the CORTEX® platform, and how the company's history and new faces, aspirations and goals are all coming together to continue serving its customers in new and exciting ways.

About XSOLIS

XSOLIS is a platform, data science and solutions innovator serving health plans, hospitals and payer organizations nationwide to create a more efficient healthcare system. Through its purpose-built solutions and industry-leading AI, XSOLIS breaks down healthcare silos to accelerate data-driven decision making and collaboration across a connected network of providers and payers. CORTEX®, its AI-driven technology platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient. CORTEX eliminates waste through the science of data using automation, transparency and objective insights to ensure appropriate care settings, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. XSOLIS is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.

