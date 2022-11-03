XT.COM Lists PIAS in Its Innovation Zone

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of PIAS on its platform in the Innovation zone and the PIAS/USDT trading pair has been available for trading from 2022-10-31 10:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit PIAS for trading since 2022-10-31 3:00 (UTC)

Withdrawals for PIAS have been open since 2022-11-01 10:00 (UTC)

About PIAS Token

PIAS token is a BEP-20 token deployed on the Binance smart chain. It promises mature security performance, processing power and several other durability features and has a total supply of 1,000,000,000. Users can earn PIAS tokens as in-game rewards and purchase crop NFTs.

As part of its deflation strategy, PIAS implements a staking system. Anyone can stake PIAS tokens to enjoy a variety of benefits in the PIAS game with features such as purchase and repair of in-game items, changing appearances of avatars and stamina recovery. As PIAS matures, the number of participants staking is expected to increase. This results in a decrease in the total number of circulating PIAS tokens.

About PIAS Game

PIAS is a game themed on human revival incorporating digital and physical elements. The game aims to produce high-quality NFT crops using items such as NFT farmland (land), NFT farmers (avatars), and NFT farmland items (warehouses, fertilizers, plastic houses, heaters, power sprayers, etc).

The PIAS ecosystem aims to address global issues such as food shortages, excess energy consumption, poverty etc. PIAS will develop and invest in technologies, and be the private sector version of the World Food Program in United Nations. To provide a sustainable food source, PIAS will use microorganisms, and create systems and botanical gardens for farming in space. The project strives to eliminate starvation from the world.

XT.com will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both PIAS and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in PIAS trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

Website: https://wp.pias.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PIASinfo

Telegram: https://t.me/PIASio

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

