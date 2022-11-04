PNM Resources Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

2022 Ongoing Earnings Guidance Raised

2022 third quarter GAAP earnings of $1.42 per diluted share

2022 third quarter ongoing earnings of $1.46 per diluted share

2022 ongoing earnings guidance range raised to $2.63 - $2.68

2023 ongoing earnings guidance range maintained at $2.60 - $2.75

PNM Resources (In millions, except EPS)



Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 GAAP net earnings attributable to PNM Resources $122.4 $113.3 $153.8 $184.6 GAAP diluted EPS $1.42 $1.32 $1.78 $2.14 Ongoing net earnings $126.1 $118.0 $218.9 $193.3 Ongoing diluted EPS $1.46 $1.37 $2.54 $2.25



PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) today released its 2022 third quarter results and raised its full-year 2022 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance range to $2.63 to $2.68 per diluted share. Consolidated ongoing earnings guidance for 2023 was maintained at a range of $2.60 to $2.75 per diluted share.

"Results for the third quarter were driven by increased demand at TNMP, PNM and across the Western region," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources chairman and CEO. "We remain committed to our customers, community and the environment as we work to support growing needs across Texas and New Mexico."

"The end of the third quarter also marked the end of our San Juan Generating Station operations, reducing coal generation to less than 10% of PNM's generation portfolio capacity as we follow through on our plans to exit coal and fully eliminate carbon emissions by 2040," added Vincent-Collawn.

SEGMENT REPORTING OF 2022 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

PNM – a vertically integrated electric utility in New Mexico with distribution, transmission and generation assets.





TNMP – an electric transmission and distribution utility in Texas .





Corporate and Other – reflects the PNM Resources holding company and other subsidiaries.

EPS Results by Segment



GAAP Diluted EPS Ongoing Diluted EPS

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Q3 2022 Q3 2021 PNM $1.13 $1.01 $1.17 $1.05 TNMP $0.36 $0.33 $0.36 $0.33 Corporate and Other ($0.07) ($0.02) ($0.07) ($0.01)









Consolidated PNM Resources $1.42 $1.32 $1.46 $1.37



Net changes to GAAP and ongoing earnings in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021 include:

PNM: Increased transmission margins due to higher system demand and new customers, including the Western Spirit transmission contract, higher market prices and increased usage due to load growth and weather were partially offset by realized losses in decommissioning and reclamation trusts.





TNMP: Increased usage due to load growth and weather, along with rate recovery through Transmission Cost of Service (TCOS) and Distribution Cost of Service (DCOS) increases, were partially offset by higher depreciation and property tax expense associated with new capital investments and higher O&M expenses.





Corporate and Other: Higher interest rates on variable rate debt increased losses.

In addition, GAAP earnings decreased in the third quarter of 2022 resulting from $11.2 million in net unrealized losses on investment securities for decommissioning and reclamation trusts compared to $2.5 million in net unrealized losses in the third quarter of 2021.

STATUS OF MERGER

On January 3, 2022, PNM Resources and AVANGRID announced an amendment and extension of their merger agreement through April 20, 2023, and an appeal of the NMPRC decision with the New Mexico Supreme Court. The Court's briefing schedule concluded in August 2022. No response has been provided on the companies' request for oral argument. There is no statutory deadline for the Court to respond to the request for oral argument nor to act on the appeal.

THIRD QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL: 11 A.M. EASTERN FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4

PNM Resources will discuss these items during a live conference call and webcast on Friday, November 4th at 11 a.m. Eastern. Speaking on the call will be Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Don Tarry, PNM Resources President and Chief Operating Officer, and Lisa Eden, PNM Resources Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2021 consolidated operating revenues of $1.8 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to approximately 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 2.7 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free generation by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements made in this news release for PNM Resources, Inc. ("PNMR"), Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM"), or Texas-New Mexico Power Company ("TNMP") (collectively, the "Company") that relate to future events or expectations, projections, estimates, intentions, goals, targets, and strategies, including the unaudited financial results and earnings guidance, are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and estimates and apply only as of the date of this report. PNMR, PNM, and TNMP assume no obligation to update this information. Because actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, PNMR, PNM, and TNMP caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. PNMR's, PNM's, and TNMP's business, financial condition, cash flow, and operating results are influenced by many factors, which are often beyond their control, that can cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Additionally, there are risks and uncertainties in connection with the proposed acquisition of us by AVANGRID which may adversely affect our business, future opportunities, employees and common stock, including without limitation, (i) the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending Merger, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any remaining required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending Merger that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, (ii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, (iii) the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed Merger in a timely manner or at all, and (iv) the risk that the proposed transaction could have an adverse effect on the ability of PNMR to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its customers and suppliers, and on its operating results and businesses generally. For a discussion of risk factors and other important factors affecting forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q filings and the information included in the Company's Forms 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are specifically incorporated by reference herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. Ongoing earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of net unrealized mark-to-market gains and losses on economic hedges, the net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities, pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business, and certain non-recurring, infrequent, and other items that are not indicative of fundamental changes in the earnings capacity of the Company's operations. The Company uses ongoing earnings and ongoing earnings per diluted share to evaluate the operations of the Company and to establish goals, including those used for certain aspects of incentive compensation, for management and employees. While the Company believes these financial measures are appropriate and useful for investors, they are not measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not intend for these measures, or any piece of these measures, to represent any financial measure as defined by GAAP. Furthermore, the Company's calculations of these measures as presented may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company uses ongoing earnings guidance to provide investors with management's expectations of ongoing financial performance over the period presented. While the Company believes ongoing earnings guidance is an appropriate measure, it is not a measure presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not intend for ongoing earnings guidance to represent an expectation of net earnings as defined by GAAP. Since the future differences between GAAP and ongoing earnings are frequently outside the control of the Company, management is generally not able to estimate the impact of the reconciling items between forecasted GAAP net earnings and ongoing earnings guidance, nor their probable impact on GAAP net earnings without unreasonable effort, therefore, management is generally not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for ongoing earnings guidance. Reconciliations between GAAP and ongoing earnings are contained in schedules 1-4.

PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 1 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings (Preliminary and Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

PNMR

Consolidated



(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 97,468

$ 31,431

$ (6,466)

$ 122,433 Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities2a

11,194

—

—

11,194 Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs2b

625

—

—

625 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

614

—

—

614 Merger related costs2d

17

1

337

355 Total adjustments before income tax effects

12,450

1

337

12,788 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(3,162)

—

(86)

(3,248) Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

262

(125)

7

144 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

(5,933)

51

12

(5,972) Total income tax impacts5

(8,833)

(176)

(67)

(9,076) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

3,617

(175)

270

3,712 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 101,085

$ 31,256

$ (6,196)

$ 126,145

















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 95,562

$ 72,542

$ (14,319)

$ 153,785 Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities2a

81,084

—

—

81,084 Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs2b

2,025

—

—

2,025 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

1,842

—

—

1,842 Merger related costs2d

67

4

1,569

1,640 Total adjustments before income tax effects

85,018

4

1,569

86,591 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(21,595)

(1)

(398)

(21,994) Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

252

156

42

450 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

41

144

(149)

36 Total income tax impacts5

(21,302)

299

(505)

(21,508) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

63,716

303

1,064

65,083 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 159,278

$ 72,845

$ (13,255)

$ 218,868



1 Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments 2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings as follows: a Decreases in "Gains (losses) on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements b Decrease in "Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs" of $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase in "Regulatory

disallowances and restructuring costs" of $0.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and a decrease in "Electric Operating Revenues" of

$1.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 c Increases in "Other (deductions)" d Increases in "Administrative and general"















3 Increases (decreases) in "Income Taxes" 4 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21.0% for TNMP and the average expected statutory

tax rate of 23.1% for PNMR, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 11.0% for PNM, 13.4% for TNMP, and 10.1% for PNMR, which will reverse by year end 5 Income tax impacts reflected in "Income Taxes"

















PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 2 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings (Preliminary and Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

PNMR

Consolidated



(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 86,915

$ 27,942

$ (1,536)

$ 113,321 Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities2a

2,512

—

—

2,512 Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs2b

436

—

—

436 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

849

—

—

849 Merger related costs2d

204

5

1,364

1,573 Total adjustments before income tax effects

4,001

5

1,364

5,370 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(1,016)

(1)

(346)

(1,363) Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

12

1

130

143 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

317

226

(14)

529 Total income tax impacts5

(687)

226

(230)

(691) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

3,314

231

1,134

4,679 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 90,229

$ 28,173

$ (402)

$ 118,000

















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 146,804

$ 52,326

$ (14,521)

$ 184,609 Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities2a

(3,594)

—

—

(3,594) Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs2b

436

—

—

436 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

2,547

—

—

2,547 Merger related costs2d

562

433

9,743

10,738 Total adjustments before income tax effects

(49)

433

9,743

10,127 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

12

(91)

(2,475)

(2,554) Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

24

36

835

895 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

—

128

135

263 Total income tax impacts5

36

73

(1,505)

(1,396) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

(13)

506

8,238

8,731 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 146,791

$ 52,832

$ (6,283)

$ 193,340



1Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments 2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows: a (Increases) decreases in "Gains on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements b Increases in "Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs" c Increases in "Other (deductions)"















d Increases in "Administrative and general"















3 Increase in "Income Tax Expense" 4 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory tax rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21.0% for TNMP and the average

expected statutory tax rate of 24.2% for PNMR, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 15.4% for PNM, 11.1% for TNMP, and 13.1%

for PNMR, which will reverse by year end 5 Income tax impacts reflected in "Income Taxes"

















PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 3 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share (Preliminary and Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

PNMR

Consolidated



(per diluted share) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 1.13

$ 0.36

$ (0.07)

$ 1.42 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities

0.10

—

—

0.10 Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs

0.01

—

—

0.01 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items

(0.07)

—

—

(0.07) Total Adjustments

0.04

—

—

0.04 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 1.17

$ 0.36

$ (0.07)

$ 1.46 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,135,756

































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 1.11

$ 0.84

$ (0.17)

$ 1.78 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities

0.70

—

—

0.70 Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs

0.02

—

—

0.02 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.02

—

—

0.02 Merger related costs

—

—

0.02

0.02 Total Adjustments

0.74

—

0.02

0.76 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 1.85

$ 0.84

$ (0.15)

$ 2.54 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,177,523











PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 4 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share (Preliminary and Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

PNMR

Consolidated



(per diluted share) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 1.01

$ 0.33

$ (0.02)

$ 1.32 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities

0.02

—

—

0.02 Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs

0.01

—

—

0.01 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.01

—

—

0.01 Merger related costs

—

—

0.01

0.01 Total Adjustments

0.04

—

0.01

0.05 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 1.05

$ 0.33

$ (0.01)

$ 1.37 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,112,742



























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR

$ 1.70

$ 0.61

$ (0.17)

$ 2.14 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities

(0.03)

—

—

(0.03) Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs

0.01

—

—

0.01 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.02

—

—

0.02 Merger related costs

—

0.01

0.10

0.11 Total Adjustments

—

0.01

0.10

0.11 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 1.70

$ 0.62

$ (0.07)

$ 2.25 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,105,871











PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 5 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Preliminary and Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Electric Operating Revenues:













Contracts with customers $ 531,966

$ 481,881

$ 1,320,779

$ 1,197,359 Alternative revenue programs (11,643)

(9,483)

(14,569)

(3,156) Other electric operating revenue 209,565

82,153

367,526

151,595 Total electric operating revenues 729,888

554,551

1,673,736

1,345,798 Operating Expenses:













Cost of energy 334,339

199,380

698,349

467,452 Administrative and general 58,125

56,520

165,328

168,458 Energy production costs 34,469

32,374

110,534

106,709 Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs (567)

436

832

436 Depreciation and amortization 76,570

71,438

229,103

212,039 Transmission and distribution costs 21,538

19,996

61,160

56,166 Taxes other than income taxes 22,651

22,678

71,207

65,440 Total operating expenses 547,125

402,822

1,336,513

1,076,700 Operating income 182,763

151,729

337,223

269,098 Other Income and Deductions:













Interest income 3,969

3,329

11,588

10,466 Gains (losses) on investment securities (15,736)

1,948

(84,104)

16,108 Other income 5,364

5,686

14,845

14,592 Other (deductions) (1,647)

(5,098)

(7,529)

(13,836) Net other income and deductions (8,050)

5,865

(65,200)

27,330 Interest Charges 34,526

23,244

89,963

73,247 Earnings before Income Taxes 140,187

134,350

182,060

223,181 Income Taxes 13,450

16,668

16,982

26,533 Net Earnings 126,737

117,682

165,078

196,648 (Earnings) Attributable to Valencia Non-controlling Interest (4,172)

(4,229)

(10,897)

(11,643) Preferred Stock Dividend Requirements of Subsidiary (132)

(132)

(396)

(396) Net Earnings Attributable to PNMR $ 122,433

$ 113,321

$ 153,785

$ 184,609 Net Earnings Attributable to PNMR per Common Share:













Basic $ 1.42

$ 1.32

$ 1.79

$ 2.14 Diluted $ 1.42

$ 1.32

$ 1.78

$ 2.14 Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.3475

$ 0.3275

$ 1.0425

$ 0.9825

