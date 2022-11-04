Sanctuary Wealth Adds 18Forty8 Private Wealth to Constantly Growing Platform

$400 Million Wisconsin team helps NFL players and coaches score financially

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes 18Forty8 Private Wealth, the latest team to leave Merrill Lynch to embrace partnered independence with Sanctuary. Formerly known as Heinrichs, Behling & Associates, the firm is led by its founders and managing partners Terry Heinrichs, CFP®, CIMA®, CPFA® and Ryan Behling, CFP®, CRPC®, CPFA®, SE-AWMA®. With $400 million in client assets under advisement and based in Madison, Wisconsin, 18Forty8 Private Wealth is Sanctuary's first team in the state.

"This has been another great year for Sanctuary Wealth, expanding our footprint with teams in six additional states and teams in all the major markets, and the addition of 18Forty8 Private Wealth to our network brings us into Wisconsin for the first time," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "Our model of partnered independence continues to resonate with entrepreneurial advisors like Terry and Ryan who want to take charge of their own destiny but don't want to do it alone."

"The primary impetus for us to move to the independent model was to own our business and be able to offer the best solutions available to our clients rather than having to choose from a limited menu aimed at the lowest common denominator," explained Terry Heinrichs, CFP®, CIMA®, CPFA®, Founder and Managing Partner,18Forty8 Private Wealth. "As an independent firm, we have more control over how we run our practice and what we can offer to our clients. As Sanctuary Wealth partners, we have access to a cutting-edge open architecture platform, the latest technology, and outstanding support for compliance and other back-office functions."

Terry Heinrichs began his career in financial services at Merrill in 1994. As an advisor, he takes great pride in helping build and enhance meaningful relationships with business executives, owners of privately held businesses, collegiate sports coaches, and professional athletes. His professional designations include Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®), Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®), and Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor™ (CPFA®). Terry also has a degree in Finance from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota and a master's in Finance and Investments from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was named to Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list in 2020, 2021, and 2022 and to Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in 2022.

"We spent well over a year on the due diligence and looked at all the different possibilities before choosing to partner with Sanctuary Wealth," said Ryan Behling, CFP®, CRPC®, CPFA®, SE-AWMA®, Founder and Managing Partner,18Forty8 Private Wealth. "We work with many professional athletes and coaches who have somewhat different needs than the typical wealth management clients. As independent partners, we'll have a wider range of investment solutions available to our clients so we can help them maximize their earning years and financial plans that address their long term needs."

Like his partner, Ryan Behling spent his entire career prior to launching 18Forty8 Private Wealth at Merrill, having joined the firm as an intern in 2005. He enjoys building and enhancing long-term, personal relationships with clients, specifically: collegiate football coaches, professional athletes, and family business owners. Ryan has earned the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®), Chartered Retirement Planning CounselorSM, (CRPC®), Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor™ (CPFA®), and Sports & Entertainment Accredited Wealth Manager Advisor (SE-AWMA®), as well as being an NFL Players Association Registered Player Financial Advisor. He holds a bachelor's degree in Economics and German and his M.B.A. in Strategic Management from the University of Wisconsin, Madison and was previously named to the Forbes Best-in-State Next-Generation Wealth Advisors list in 2019 and to the Forbes America's Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors list in 2018.

Joining Heinrichs and Behling at 18Forty8 Private Wealth will be their former Merrill teammates, Registered Senior Client Associate Regina McGinn and Client Associate Rebecca Reller.

"Terry and Ryan have spent their entire careers with Merrill Lynch, but like many wirehouse advisors, they wanted more than that environment had to offer—more for their clients and more for themselves," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "We're pleased that they made the decision to join Sanctuary and look forward to helping them continue to do right by their clients and grow their business to the next level."

