Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether IAA, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Ritchie Bros.

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating IAA (NYSE: IAA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Ritchie Bros.

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/iaa-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges IAA's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet IAA holders will receive only $10.00 in cash and 0.5804 shares of Ritchie Bros. common stock for each share of IAA common stock, or approximately $46.88 per share in the aggregate. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for IAA by imposing a significant penalty if IAA accepts a superior bid. IAA insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of IAA's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for IAA.

If you own IAA common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/iaa-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

