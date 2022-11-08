AnswerNet Named a Winner of Inc.'s Power Partner Awards

Roundup Highlights B2B Partners Who Support Startups & Empower Growth

WILLOW GROVE, Pa., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media today announced its inaugural Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe with a proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. AnswerNet was named a winner in the Telecommunications category.

The list recognizes 252 firms in telecommunications, business products & services, security, software, among others. All 252 received top marks from their clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the challenging world of startups, and are shown to support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, cloud migration, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on throughout their organization's journey. Partners who have demonstrated an ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

According to Gary Pudles, President & CEO of AnswerNet, "We are extremely proud to be named an Inc. Power Partner. I've always believed that every company has the potential to grow efficiently and profitably if they're willing to change their business models to fit new realities – something we strive to help our clients achieve each and every day. This prestigious honor highlights AnswerNet's overall culture of entrepreneurialism and our client-focused approach to helping our clients run their businesses their way."

Inc. partnered with leading social and media intelligence platform, Meltwater, to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues valuable to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials.

View AnswerNet's "Power Partner" winner profile here: www.inc.com/profile/answernet

About AnswerNet

Founded in 1998, AnswerNet is a full-service provider of inbound, outbound, automated, and BPO call center services. The company now has 30 sites with 2,000 full-time employees across the U.S. and Canada. Other specialty divisions include Agriculture, Nonprofit, Education, Appointment Setting, Energy, and Third-Party Verification. www.answernet.com.

About Inc. Business Media

Inc. offers entrepreneurs knowledge, tools, and connections to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people via websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. www.inc.com.

