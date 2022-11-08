Bugcrowd Names David Gerry Chief Executive Officer

AppSec and Cybersecurity veteran will leverage his strong institutional experience as demand for crowdsourced cybersecurity solutions grows

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugcrowd, the leader in crowdsourced cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of Dave Gerry as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). As CEO, Gerry will oversee operations, drive growth and profitability, and manage the company's overall strategy. This appointment follows another year of rapid growth for the company, which has experienced record customer adoption of its crowdsourced cybersecurity solutions and represents the next step in Bugcrowd's global expansion strategy. Bugcrowd partners with hundreds of clients including: CISA/Department of Homeland Security, BigCommerce, Monash University, TX Group, and Comcast.

"Security organizations are facing an incredible challenge securing their companies in the digital era," said Gerry. "Now, more than ever, there is a need for continuous, real-time vulnerability insights across today's expanding digital attack surface. Bugcrowd has pioneered crowdsourced security through a platform-powered approach that connects the untapped talent of the global security community into an organization's security strategy in a trusted, efficient way. Our innovation is second to none in the cybersecurity industry and I'm excited to lead the company in its next growth stage."

Gerry is a highly regarded technology executive with a proven track record of leadership at several high-growth companies in the AppSec space. Most recently, Gerry served as Chief Operating Officer at Bugcrowd. Prior to Bugcrowd, Gerry was the Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Global Operations of WhiteHat Security which was first acquired by NTT and most recently by Synopsys. Previously, he held key growth-driving positions in sales, marketing, and business development at Veracode and Sumo Logic.

"From our inception, the mission of the Bugcrowd platform has been to connect the latent potential of the good-faith hacker community with cybersecurity's unmet demands—unlocking an army of allies to outsmart an army of adversaries," said Casey Ellis, Founder, Chairperson, and CTO. "In 2022 the need for this has never been more obvious. As the Board considered the best CEO to lead Bugcrowd's coming season of acceleration and innovation, Dave's track record of operational excellence, deep cybersecurity experience, go-to-market and partnership prowess, and profound enthusiasm for the space our company pioneered all shone through. Personally, I'm thrilled to welcome him to the CEO role, and very excited to partner with him in continuing to level the cybersecurity playing field."

"After considering and interviewing several candidates for the job, it became obvious Dave is the clear choice to lead Bugcrowd," said Mike Jennings, Venture Partner, Rally Ventures. "In addition to the knowledge that Dave has gathered since joining Bugcrowd, he brings strong institutional experience in cybersecurity making him a natural fit for the CEO role. He is a proven leader with over a decade of experience in the AppSec market, and his familiarity with Bugcrowd allows him to seamlessly assume the new responsibilities of the position. We are confident that he is well-positioned to lead the team in accelerating Bugcrowd's growth strategy moving forward."

Gerry will help Bugcrowd continue its momentum after recently announcing the appointment of Robert Taccini as Chief Financial Officer. To learn more about how some of the biggest brands in the world rely on Bugcrowd, visit www.bugcrowd.com/customers.

