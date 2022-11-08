Fortify Appoints Lawrence Ganti as CEO

Ganti to lead the company through the next phase of growth and commercialization

BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortify, a full stack materials science and additive manufacturing company, announced today that Lawrence Ganti will succeed Josh Martin as CEO. Josh Martin, Co-Founder and CEO will take on a new role as Chief Product Officer.

"Fortify has spent the last several years productizing our technology and cultivating key strategic partnerships. Leading the Fortify team to where it is today has been a great journey. We're moving from the phase of initial product introduction to the market to commercial scale-up, and I, along with my co-founders and the board, felt it was the right time to bring in some outside expertise to help lead Fortify to the next level," said Josh Martin, Co-Founder.

Lawrence Ganti brings more than 25 years of experience in leading global businesses, scaling start-ups, and executing the delivery of new commercial models. Most recently, Ganti was President of SiO2 Materials Science where he led the commercialization efforts and grew the company's customer base 10x and manufacturing footprint 4x. As part of the US Government's Operation Warp Speed Covid-19 response, Ganti secured more than $250 million in grant funding for onshore advanced manufacturing. Prior to SiO2, Ganti was the CEO of Innoplexus Holdings, a provider of Data as a Service and Software as a Service solutions. Ganti spent the majority of his career with the Chemical and Pharmaceutical giant, Merck, leading various business units and country organizations. His last role at Merck was CEO of Latin America where he led the scale-up and growth of a $1 billion business. Ganti graduated from Babson College and is happy to return to his entrepreneurial roots in Boston.

"The Fortify team has built a tremendous technology portfolio that is changing the paradigm of high-value manufacturing. The Digital Composite Manufacturing platform is a game changer for 3D printed parts for custom microstructures in high-resolution," said Ganti. "It's an honor to lead such a smart group of pioneers who have invented a technology stack which can make the impossible- possible by using advanced materials science coupled with geometry to enable the development and commercialization of high value, high performance parts using additive manufacturing."

Josh Martin, Co-Founder, who has led Fortify from its inception as the CEO is excited to take on the Chief Product Officer role, "I am looking forward to driving alignment between our growing product portfolio and our customers' strategic applications. Having Lawrence on board is going to be a huge catalyst for Fortify's next phase of growth."

Fortify has attracted top-tier financial and strategic investors. Bobby Yazdani, Managing Partner and Founder of Cota Capital has been working with the team since 2021 and is delighted about Lawrence coming on board, "Lawrence will bring a fresh perspective to Fortify. He has led rapid commercial and operational expansion across various industries such as SaaS, Biotech, and Manufacturing. Most notably with his last role at SiO2 leading the scale-up of integrated hardware, software, and advanced materials for end-use manufacturing applications."

Eric Wolford, Partner at Accel who led Fortify's Series A commented, "Accel has invested not only in the technology but also the team behind Fortify. I am excited to see the partnership between Lawrence and the Fortify team, especially with Josh, as they position the Company for commercial expansion."

Fortify continues to build on its recent strategic investments from both In-Q-Tel and the Department of Energy, with additional funding to be announced soon. These investments enable Fortify to continue to grow its commercial success for RF (radio frequency) and tooling applications across the United States by addressing the European demand for digital manufacturing of high-performance parts. The Company will be exhibiting at Formnext November 15-18 in Germany, and will be showcasing products and applications that will be scaling under Ganti's leadership. For more information on Fortify, follow the company's LinkedIn page or visit www.3dfortify.com.

Fortify is transforming the 3D printing industry with its patented DCM (Digital Composite Manufacturing) platform. DCM delivers new levels of additively manufactured part performance by introducing functional additives to photopolymers. By combining a deep understanding of material science with high performance mixing, magnetics, and polymer physics, Fortify is able to produce custom microstructures in high-resolution 3D printed parts. The company is currently focused on applications ranging from injection mold tooling to high performance end-use parts with unique mechanical and electromagnetic properties. Founded in 2016 and based in Boston, Fortify technology enables material properties and components unattainable using other additive or traditional manufacturing processes. For more information, visit www.3dfortify.com.

