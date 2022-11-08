Greater Good Health Announces Launch of Clinician Leadership Program for Emerging Nurse Practitioners

The program aims to provide NPs with essential leadership and management skills to help advance their careers and improve patient outcomes

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Good Health, the company redefining value-based care through its primary care model centered around nurse practitioners (NPs), announced today the launch of its Clinician Leadership Program (CLP). Designed for emerging NP leaders who are interested in furthering their professional growth and development, the CLP provides NPs with a series of learning sessions and coaching. Upon completion, participants will be equipped with practical leadership and management skills necessary to effectively lead teams, understand the business of healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Made possible by the GGH Institute, the program's content is accredited by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) and offers 16 Continuing Education (CE) credits.

"We know that NPs will play a pivotal role in primary care and filling major gaps in our current healthcare system," said Sylvia Hastanan, founder and CEO of Greater Good Health. "However, too many NPs still don't have easy access to development programs, support systems or resources that will improve their leadership and management expertise. As Greater Good Health continues to expand, we are committed to growing NP leaders alongside the business. With this top of mind, we're excited to open more opportunity for NPs and further invest in the next generation of healthcare leaders by launching this unique program."

Specific focus areas include emotional intelligence, effective communication, coaching and feedback, professional development and human resource essentials. In addition, NP leaders learn more about the healthcare ecosystem, clinical operations, current payment models and relevant levers in value-based care. Participants are paired with an NP clinical advisor who offers support and guidance throughout the program.

"With a passion for lifelong learning, self-investment and well-being, we aim to inspire NPs to become even better clinicians, ultimately improving care and health outcomes for their patients," said Glynis Grey, director of the GGH Institute. "Our goal is to promote a healthier existence for both NPs and patients, and we are confident that this kind of program – which is not commonly offered to NPs – is a step in the right direction."

Currently available by invitation only to select NPs who are part of the GGH network in California, the CLP will expand to NPs in additional states in the near future.

"CLP is a game changer for NPs who want to advance into clinical leadership roles," said Pamela Bryant, DNP, Greater Good Health NP Advisory Council and South Bay Chapter President for the California Association for Nurse Practitioners (CANP). "By making this investment in NPs, Greater Good Health is empowering NPs to practice at the top of their license while also strengthening advocacy for full practice authority. I'm thrilled this program has launched!"

Since its launch in 2021, the GGH Institute has provided a framework to support clinical excellence, self-development, work-life alignment and personal fulfillment. For more information, visit www.greatergoodhealth.com/ggh-institute.

Greater Good Health is a healthcare organization committed to expanding access to primary care by redefining holistic whole-person value-based care. In addition to developing its own comprehensive primary care clinics, Greater Good Health's innovative nurse practitioner centered clinical model provides solutions to help healthcare organizations manage complex patient populations. Focused on empowering NPs, the company provides NPs access to a broad digital community, an education portal, including the Greater Good Institute, technology tools to enhance scheduling, analytics, and point-of- care tools, as well wellness resources to help prevent burnout. For more information, visit www.greatergoodhealth.com.

