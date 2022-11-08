Palantir Continues Expansion in Australia with WesTrac Partnership

CANBERRA, Australia and PERTH, Australia, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (Palantir, NYSE: PLTR), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, and WesTrac, a leading provider of heavy mobile equipment and aftermarket services to the Australian mining and construction sectors, today announced a partnership to deploy Palantir Foundry across WesTrac's servicing and rebuild operations centres in Perth, Western Australia.

The agreement further expands Palantir's work in the Australian industrial sector, adding to its long-term flagship partnership with Rio Tinto. Palantir's Foundry operating system, designed to leverage data for better decision-making across organisations of all sizes, will be used to drive digital transformation and help improve performance at WesTrac workshops, including by reducing work order delays and increasing work order velocity.

WesTrac and Palantir first began collaboration in 2021, and the current formal agreement will eventually expand to include WesTrac workshops in New South Wales.

The use of Palantir's technology will help improve visibility of scheduled work, expand WesTrac's digital twin, improve data discovery across multiple data sources and scale solutions to be delivered across multiple WesTrac workshops. Foundry allows for the integration of siloed data sources into a common operating picture and bridges the full spectrum of data operations. At WesTrac, the technology will for example allow it to anticipate workshop bottlenecks, improve labour allocation, and provide possible solutions or recommendations.

"We are excited to partner with WesTrac on their digital transformation journey and bring Palantir's proven, cutting-edge technology to another emblematic Australian company" said Ashwin Rajan, Head of Commercial for Australia at Palantir. "Palantir Foundry will help transform WesTrac by providing unique insight into its critical operational and manufacturing decisions."

"The WesTrac team are delighted to be working with Palantir on a project that will further digitalise our rebuild operations" said Jarvas Croome, Chief Executive Officer of WesTrac. "The solution will unlock capacity and improve work efficiency by optimising steps in the workflow via near real-time information on job status, and by recommending next steps to improve job outcomes. We see this as a key step in the continuation of our journey to deploy data and advanced analytics across our business."

Palantir's software is currently deployed in more than 50 industries, and helps power decisions in some of the most complex data environments in the world including natural resources, manufacturing, finance, and government. Palantir employs more than 50 people in Australia.

About Palantir

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

About WesTrac

As one of the largest authorised Cat equipment dealers in the world, WesTrac provides customers with a wide range of machinery and construction equipment as well as comprehensive whole-of-life management solutions designed to make owning and operating equipment as easy, profitable and safe as possible. With more than 4,000 team members, WesTrac is dedicated to creating and delivering outstanding value for our team, customers, shareholders and the community. We are committed to excellence and are focused on long-term customer relationships and a dedication to customer service, safety, quality and the environment. Community involvement is an important part of the WesTrac philosophy, and we are proud to support local activities, events and charities in the regions in which we are based. As part of Seven Group Holdings Ltd, WesTrac also has strong alliances with other leading Australian businesses, including Seven West Media, Coates and SITECH.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms' reliability; and our customer's ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

