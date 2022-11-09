AFFINITY VERSION 2 SETS NEW STANDARDS IN CREATIVE SOFTWARE

Brand new products launched today, Affinity V2 Universal License ownership tier announced, and Affinity Publisher comes to iPad

NOTTINGHAM, England, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Serif has today unveiled the long-awaited Version 2 of its award-winning Affinity creative suite. Available to buy now with generous launch discounts, Affinity V2 comprises reimagined versions of the three products which have taken the creative software world by storm, loaded with spectacular new features and a stunning new look.

Affinity Photo 2 – ultra-powerful photo editing and raster painting

Affinity Designer 2 – intuitive, imaginative vector graphic design and illustration

Affinity Publisher 2 – nimble, no-nonsense page layout software boasting StudioLink, a unique way of using the editing tools from the two other Affinity products

Designed and built to empower creatives and bring out the very best in their work, Affinity V2 integrates photo editing, graphic design, illustration and layout into a super-sleek workflow – delivering a holistic experience unlike that of any other creative suite.

Ashley Hewson, Managing Director of Serif, says:

"Setting new standards for creative software, Affinity V2 is by far the biggest, most exciting launch in the history of Serif. For the very first time we're bringing the very latest, highest performing versions of all our products to the market at the same time, with some simply stunning features.

"At Serif, we know that we don't work for ourselves – we work for the photo editors, the artists, the illustrators, the designers, all those people who rely on Affinity software as the engine to power their day.

"We have worked tirelessly to not only include many of the new features our customers have been asking for, but a whole host of usability and workflow improvements to make the apps more productive than ever. We think Affinity users both old and new are going to love it."

Alongside the launch of Affinity V2 comes the eagerly awaited release of Affinity Publisher 2 iPad, completing the core suite of apps available on macOS, Windows and iPadOS. Feature packed, intuitive and touch-friendly, it is the first time a truly professional, desktop-grade layout and page design app has made its way to the platform.

"Our work to put full desktop-quality creative software onto iPad has led the world and set new industry standards for what users should expect from iPad apps. And now we're the first to bring all the features you'd associate with desktop publishing to the iPad as well.

"There's genuinely never been anything like this before. The power and portability of Affinity Publisher 2 for iPad allows you to take page design and layout out of the confines of the office and into whatever space brings you most inspiration."

Affinity V2 Universal Licence has also been announced today giving customers an option to buy a package containing Affinity Photo 2, Affinity Designer 2 and Affinity Publisher 2 for use on Mac, PC and iPad – all for a single all-inclusive amount.

The Universal License will normally be available for CAD$229.99 – a CAD$453 saving on buying all the apps on all operating systems individually. However, Serif are currently offering a huge 40% launch discount making the whole V2 suite available for a remarkable CAD$139.99 one off cost with no subscription.

Ashley Hewson concludes: "The ability to buy for a one-off payment is something that makes Affinity the only viable option for many of the brilliant and inspiring creative people around the world, who would otherwise not have access to the highest-quality tools. There has been a lot of speculation about us moving to subscription recently, so I'm pleased to confirm that isn't the case!

"For our existing customers we have also been very conscious that, considering many of our sales are generated via app stores, it's not possible to provide upgrade pricing. That's the main reason we have decided to offer such a large launch discount – to give users a chance to upgrade at an incredible price."

Users who don't require the full package will still be able to buy Affinity Photo 2, Affinity Designer 2 or Affinity Publisher 2 individually for Mac, PC or iPad with the same 40% launch discount. All apps, including the V2 Universal License, are also available as a 30-day free trial.

To buy, go to https://affinity.serif.com .

