Community Vetted Charity List Takes the Guesswork Out of Giving Back

GreatNonprofits Releases 2022 Top-Rated Nonprofit Guide in time for Giving Season

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help donors find worthy charities and donate responsibly this season of giving, GreatNonprofits has announced the annual list of Top-Rated Nonprofit Award winners. The list of organizations in the 2022 Top-Rated Nonprofit Guide is the largest yet, spans the entire country, and encompasses more than 47 causes.

GreatNonprofits logo (PRNewswire)

Unlike other charity awards, Top-Rated award winners are selected by people who are involved with the nonprofit as volunteers, donors, or those who have been helped by the nonprofit. A record-breaking number (2500+) of organizations made the list this year. You can read more about the breakdown of the Top-Rated Nonprofit Award winners here.

"For the past few years, we have seen a dramatic increase in donors visiting the GreatNonprofits platform to find charities they can support during the holiday season," explains Shari Tishman, Managing Director of GreatNonprofits. "With more new donors and the growing number of nonprofits, resources like the Top-Rated Guide help people find charity organizations that have proven impact on making the world a better place."

With over 25,000 city and issue pages on the platform, donors can find local and national charities that work on the causes they care most about. Thousands of firsthand stories left by community members for the Top-Rated Nonprofits this year demonstrate the impact these organizations have.

One donor of The Wild Animal Sanctuary said, "This place is the epitome of Sanctuary. The obvious care and attention given to the animals is unmatched."

An anonymous recipient of services by KidPower International shared, "Grateful for the work of this incredible organization. They offer sessions that empower kids and take some of the fear out of parenting by equipping parents and children with tools for independence and appropriate caution."

To read more stories about this year's Top-Rated organizations and find charities to support, see the complete list of Top-Rated Nonprofits.

About GreatNonprofits

GreatNonprofits is the leading platform for donors to find stories and ratings for more than 1.5M nonprofits. GreatNonprofits houses over 500,000 stories and reviews influencing 30 million donation decisions a year. GreatNonprofits has received coverage in the Economist, Wall Street Journal, and Los Angeles Times, and has been endorsed by philanthropist Bill Gates. Visit www.greatnonprofits.org for more information.

