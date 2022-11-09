Maudey™ Receives Innovator Award for Delivery of Remote Hearing Aid Education and Care

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Technologies and Methods, LLC (HTM) announced today that it has been recognized for its Maudey™ hearing aid education and communication system in the third annual Hearing Technology Innovator Awards™. Maudey won this prestigious award in the "Remote Care" category.

Simplifying & Enriching the Hearing Aid Journey (PRNewswire)

With the emergence of "over-the-counter" (OTC) hearing aids to complement prescription hearing aids, providers and distributors need new ways of providing support that is convenient for their customers and cost-effective. Maudey has been designed to meet these critical needs.

The successful development and clinical testing of Maudey has been supported by $4 million in Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grants from the National Institute on Aging. Audiologists reported during the clinical trial that patients who used Maudey had a high satisfaction level, required fewer office visits, had more realistic expectations and asked more knowledgeable questions.

Also, Maudey's innovations that empower consumers, benefit their providers, and distinguish it from other tele-audiology technologies are protected by an awarded US patent and additional pending US and International patents. Maudey is offered to consumers through their hearing aid providers. More information about Maudey is available at www.Maudey.com.

HTM's co-founder, President and CEO, Alan Letzt explained, "Maudey will simplify and enrich consumers' hearing aid journey with its engaging, patient-centered videos and other tele-audiology features. And because many hearing aid users are older adults, HTM's talented interdisciplinary team has developed Maudey's technology to be extremely easy to use and its content to be extremely easy to understand."

Through its annual Hearing Technology Innovator Awards program, Hearing Health & Technology Matters (HHTM) recognizes technological innovations and achievements in the hearing industry. This year's awards program attracted dozens of submissions of innovative technologies from companies across the globe in eight categories.

"The goal of the Hearing Technology Innovator Awards is to recognize the organizations and people who bring new hearing care ideas to life," said the 2022 Awards Program Chair, Jerry DeRosa.

About HTM

Healthcare Technologies and Methods, LLC (HTM) is a healthcare IT company specializing in technologies that educate and empower consumers and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare providers.

About HHTM

Hearing Health & Technology Matters (HHTM) provides timely information and lively insights to anyone who cares about hearing loss. To learn more, visit HearingHealthMatters.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Healthcare Technologies & Methods, LLC