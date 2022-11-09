Travelzoo Receives Award for Diversity Initiatives from Travel Weekly

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, has received the 2022 Travel Weekly Magellan Award for Diversity Initiatives. Travelzoo won the award in the online travel category for its 'In The Spotlight' content series, launched in February 2021, that highlights black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC)-owned hospitality companies and entrepreneurs.

Travelzoo logo (PRNewswire)

Since its launch, the series has featured companies such as Salamander Hotels & Resorts—whose founder, Sheila Johnson, was also co-founder of the U.S.'s first black television network, BET—and restaurant entrepreneur and chef Kristen Kish, who uses her growing platform to advocate for LGBTQIA+ youth, the Asian-American community, and underprivileged kids.

The 'In The Spotlight' series was created by a group of Travelzoo employees, who banded together with the goal of being more deliberate about the integration of diversity, inclusion, and belonging into their daily work and business practices. In addition to featuring businesses and people chosen by Travelzoo, the initiative invites interactivity. Travelzoo members and partners can nominate BIPOC-owned hospitality companies and entrepreneurs they believe should be celebrated.

Now in its 14th year, the annual Magellan Awards, presented by Travel Weekly, honor outstanding innovations, campaigns, and initiatives in the travel industry. Travel Weekly is the well-known and influential provider of breaking news, research, and analysis to the travel industry in North America. The 2022 award recipients were revealed in mid-October.

Awards this year were determined by a distinguished judging panel of 26 industry leaders, including Jean-Claude Baumgarten, former CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council; Heather Greenwood Davis, Contributing Editor at National Geographic; and Peter Greenberg, Travel Editor at CBS News.

Find out why Travelzoo is the choice of judges, industry experts, and more than 30 million members around the globe. Become a Travelzoo member today: http://travelzoo.com/signup.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides its 30 million members with exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo is a registered trademark of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Paige Cram – Los Angeles

+1 609 668 0645

pcram@travelzoo.com

Cat Jordan – London

+44 77 7678 1525

cjordan@travelzoo.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Travelzoo