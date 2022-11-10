Celonis Enters Fight Against Carbon Impact With New Sustainability Apps for Procurement and Supply Chain

New Celonis apps pinpoint process inefficiencies to cut costs, save time, and improve sustainability - at the same time.

NEW YORK and MUNICH, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CELOSPHERE 2022 - Celonis , the global leader in execution management, today announced the launch of two new applications that will help customers address the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions, save time, cut costs and improve sustainability across their supply chain. These applications were developed in collaboration with Celonis partners Climatiq , EcoVadis and IntegrityNext .

The joint commitment from Celonis and its ecosystem of sustainability partners is part of the Celonis strategy to empower every company to reduce its carbon impact and execute in a sustainable way through the elimination of process inefficiencies. The Celonis vision is based on embedding sustainability practices into day-to-day process operations for all of its customers and partners.

Celonis' customers have set ambitious sustainability targets - these new solutions are built to enable companies to operationalize their sustainability strategy to achieve those targets. The solutions enable customers with the following capabilities and benefits:

Align people around the right priorities in a data-driven fashion

Consolidate data together across systems and sources and reduce the manual effort to do so

Drive targeted and prioritized action against the biggest opportunities for impact

"Sustainability must become part of daily business operations - there is absolutely no time to waste. And all it takes is for every company to look up and realize that every single one of us can make a difference - just by fixing one process at a time," said Alex Rinke, co-founder and co-CEO at Celonis. "Celonis is working with the best technology providers in the sustainability industry to help our customers lighten their carbon impact by simply improving their business processes - it's a win-win of epic proportions."

The Celonis Shipping Emissions Reduction App: This new Celonis app was developed in collaboration with Climatiq, a leading embedded carbon intelligence solution, as well as with Celonis customers - including BSH Home Appliances, Delphi Technologies and the LEGO Group, who provided their own product and market feedback to help shape the development of this shipping emissions reduction app.

This new offer from Celonis integrates the Climatiq Carbon Calculation Engine with the Celonis Execution Management System (EMS), to enable companies to calculate emissions from their shipments in real-time with industry-approved reporting standards. The app automates carbon emissions reporting by leveraging shipment data in an organization's IT system. This enables customers to identify where in their logistics they have the highest carbon-saving potential and pinpoint the exact actions required to remove those emissions. Customers are also provided with a deep understanding of the underlying business processes to help identify the root-causes of emissions hotspots and inefficiencies.

"Decarbonising our business requires simultaneous initiatives, working with sustainable partners, moving to sustainable sources of energy and more", said Arindam Basu, Senior Sustainability Manager at the LEGO Group. "Identifying all inefficiencies in our business execution and how they may lead to carbon emissions as well as calculating where there is further carbon-saving potential is critical for us and the opportunity to partner with companies like Celonis can be an important step in that direction."

"The Celonis EMS has provided us with complete visibility on our inbound logistics carbon emissions for the very first time," said Chris Martin, Head of Process Analytics at Delphi Technologies. "But more importantly, it shows us how we can go beyond just reporting what the figures are and drill down into what we can actually do about it."

"Most carbon accounting solutions require manual upload of business data into third-party tools. Climatiq automates this process and delivers emission metrics into software used in existing day to day operations via APIs. This allows insights to be put into the hands of people who know the business and can take action," said Hessam Lavi, founder and CEO at Climatiq. "That is why our relationship with Celonis and the development of these sustainability apps is so unique"

The Celonis Sustainable Spend Management App: This Celonis app was produced in collaboration with both EcoVadis, a leading sustainability ratings platform and IntegrityNext, a leading cloud based supply chain monitoring and ESG risk management system. The app is available in beta in two different versions, one specifically for EcoVadis and the other one specifically tailored to IntegrityNext.

The version of the app designed for IntegrityNext integrates with its monitoring system enabling companies to track compliance with international sustainability standards and regulations in the supply chain. Malpractice and reputational risks from suppliers are automatically flagged and measures can be directly triggered and documented for improvement. The IntegrityNext platform integrated into the Celonis EMS will help procurement organizations monitor and improve supplier sustainability, increase sustainability transparency and mitigate third-party ESG risks.

The Celonis and Ecovadis technology partnership integrates sustainability scorecards of suppliers into the Celonis EMS, as well as new ratings that may be requested using Celonis automation capabilities. The new app will enable companies to automatically remove spend associated with high-risk suppliers, and prioritize highly-rated suppliers. This provides procurement teams with a single source to view, prioritize and most efficiently manage supplier sustainability.

