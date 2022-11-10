Denny's Kicks Off Its 12th Annual Fundraiser with No Kid Hungry to Help End Childhood Hunger

The company has donated over $11 million since 2011 to feed millions of at-risk children

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its long-standing partnership with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, Denny's encourages guests to help provide vulnerable children in communities around the country with the nutritious food they need to thrive through in-restaurant and online donations.

Denny's has been a No Kid Hungry supporter and corporate brand partner since 2011, donating over $11 million to help feed approximately 110 million at-risk children*. Through Jan. 3, 2023, diners can make a $3 donation or round up checks to bring immediate relief to the 9 million kids in the U.S. living with hunger. Guests ordering through Denny's on Demand can also round up their checks or donate $1, $3, $5 or an open amount.

"For nearly 70 years, Denny's has been an integral part of the communities we serve and giving back to those less fortunate is a core part of our brand purpose," said Denny's President John Dillon. "We're thankful to have the opportunity to provide our guests with great food at a great value every single day but also realize putting food on the table is not a guarantee for many families in the United States. For 11 years, we've been humbled to be able to use our platform and rally our loyal guests to help raise money for No Kid Hungry and its efforts to support children in need."

*$1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at www.NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar

About Denny's

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C.-based family dining restaurant that was founded nearly 70 years ago for one purpose: We love to feed people. That purpose has led us to become a restaurant brand that guests worldwide rely on for delicious value and craveable contemporary meals across breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night. Every day, we welcome guests to dine whenever and however they prefer, whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand – the first delivery platform in the family dining segment, or at The Meltdown and The Burger Den, our two virtual restaurants. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on number of restaurants. As of Sept. 29, 2022, Denny's had 1,613 franchised, licensed and company restaurants, which includes 153 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

