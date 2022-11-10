Goodness Growth Holdings to Report Third Quarter Results on November 14, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS , Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Monday, November 14, 2022 after the market closes.

Goodness Growth management will host a conference call with the investment community the next day, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT) to discuss its third-quarter results. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-888-660-6217 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-929-203-1990 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 2214400.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, Inc., and its science and intellectual property incubator, Resurgent Biosciences, Inc. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites, and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods® and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its team of more than 450 employees are focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in five markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com.

