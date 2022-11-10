iCIMS Names Brian Provost as Chief Executive Officer

Provost is joined by Ari Osur, new chief marketing officer, to drive accelerated value and innovation for customers worldwide

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, a leading provider of cloud-based talent acquisition solutions, today announced that Brian Provost will join as chief executive officer, effective December 1, 2022.

Provost, the former CEO of Ascentis, brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience in rapid growth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology companies. In his role, Provost helped scale Ascentis, a provider of full-suite HR and workforce management solutions, over three times that ultimately led to the company being acquired by UKG.

"It has never been more important for today's businesses to have the right technology partner to support their talent acquisition and retention strategies," said Provost. "iCIMS has built an incredible reputation as an industry leader, with the only unified talent acquisition suite and a singular focus on helping its customers attract, engage, hire and advance their winning workforce. I'm proud to join iCIMS and look forward to partnering with the impressive iCIMS team to continue driving innovation with iCIMS Talent Cloud."

Prior to Ascentis, Provost was the CEO of Convey Compliance. Provost previously led Gelco Expense Management and held executive management positions at Norstan Communications and ColorSpan Corporation.

"We believe Brian's operating philosophy, commitment to defining and executing effective growth strategies and focus on delivering a superior client experience make him the right choice to spearhead the future of iCIMS," said Ashu Agrawal, iCIMS board member and managing director at TA. "We are excited to work closely with Brian as we further iCIMS' leadership in the talent acquisition software industry."

Steve Lucas, current CEO of iCIMS, will remain on the company's board of directors. "We launched the iCIMS Talent Cloud to help the best organizations find and hire the best talent," said Steve Lucas, CEO, iCIMS. "I have no doubt iCIMS will continue to deliver on its promise to customers and the amazing executive leadership team, along with Brian, will continue to innovate and transform the world of talent acquisition. I look forward to supporting the team as a board member."

"On behalf of iCIMS' board of directors, we also want to recognize and thank Steve Lucas for his expertise, vision and leadership as CEO over the last three years. We look forward to Steve's continued partnership as he remains active on the iCIMS board," Agrawal continued.

Joining Provost on the iCIMS leadership team is Ari Osur, the company's new chief marketing officer. Osur joins iCIMS from ADP, where he served as a vice president of growth marketing, managing the product marketing, marketplace marketing and ventures marketing teams. Prior to ADP, he held marketing, general management and product management roles at eBay, the National Basketball Association (NBA), Epsilon and several tech start-ups. He also covered digital marketing, analytics and direct marketing as an industry analyst at Forrester Research.



iCIMS powers talent transformation for more than 4,000 organizations worldwide, including CVS Health, Target, and IBM. Learn more about iCIMS at iCIMS INSPIRE global conference on Thursday, Nov. 17.

