People Living with COPD Want Innovation in Care Delivery, According to Wellinks Survey

Novel survey in collaboration with the COPD Foundation identifies opportunities and barriers to care for chronic disease management

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People living with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) are enthusiastic about the promise of care innovation, according to a survey released today by Wellinks, a digital healthcare company offering the first-ever integrated, virtual COPD management solution, in collaboration with the COPD Foundation. The research assessed patient perspectives on COPD care in the United States and findings suggest the status quo is failing people living with the disease.

A majority of survey respondents (59 percent) are interested in using technology to receive care for and manage their COPD, but of that group, only half are actually using such solutions currently. Additionally, 74 percent of those surveyed were interested in accessing pulmonary rehabilitation at home, and 72 percent of respondents agreed that it is very important to have a solution that enables access to devices used to check lung function and oxygen at home. Fifty-nine percent of those surveyed reported that it is very important to have a solution that provides educational resources about COPD.

These findings are especially significant as COPD is the third leading cause of death by chronic disease in the United States, and costs the health care system roughly $49 billion annually. Roughly 16.4 million Americans are diagnosed with COPD today, with millions more likely undiagnosed, and COPD cases are expected to grow over the coming years.

Findings from this survey show that existing paradigms of care for people with COPD are insufficient, leaving significant gaps in access that fail to empower patients to proactively manage their conditions. The survey found that 88 percent of respondents would like a better way to manage their condition. While pulmonary rehabilitation is an evidence-backed and effective treatment for people with COPD, 35 percent of survey respondents claimed that the treatment was not convenient for them to access. Moreover, the survey found that over the last two years, 32 percent of respondents were admitted to the hospital at least once, and 41 percent of respondents visited the emergency room at least once.

"Fragmented care has let too many people with COPD fall through the cracks with inadequate access to treatment resources and tools to support self-efficacy," said Dr. Abi Sundaramoorthy, Chief Medical Officer at Wellinks. "We know that patients are eager to engage with their health in meaningful ways. By integrating virtual care pathways into the COPD care model, we can empower patients with the solutions they need to manage their conditions to reduce hospitalizations and lower costs."

The survey was conducted in partnership with the COPD Foundation through the COPD360Social platform , an interactive online community and social network dedicated to connecting people living with COPD to evidence-based resources. The platform unites more than 48,000 individuals—including patients, friends, and caregivers—from 151 countries. This survey was restricted to U.S.-based patients only, and engaged 330 people with COPD.

"Ensuring that people with COPD feel seen, understood, and empowered is at the heart of the Wellinks approach to care delivery. We know that effective and lasting impact is only possible when individuals' needs are kept at the center," said Alex Waldron, CEO of Wellinks. "We hope this survey elevates the perspectives of people with COPD to provide the field with insights that improve the implementation of proactive, preventive, and personalized COPD care."

This survey marks the latest investment by Wellinks in a robust body of clinical research focused on understanding pain points in patients' COPD care journey as well as opportunities for transformation. Also in collaboration with the COPD Foundation, Wellinks recently concluded a 24-week study to evaluate the impact of its integrated, virtual solution for people with COPD, and looks forward to publishing the results in 2023. In March, Wellinks published peer-reviewed research finding high levels of engagement and satisfaction with the Wellinks solution among patients with COPD. In June, Wellinks announced the commencement of a study in partnership with Hartford HealthCare to examine the impact of its virtual management solution on reducing hospital readmissions for patients discharged following COPD exacerbations. Most recently, Wellinks joined UMass Chan Medical School to announce the start of a six-month study examining virtual care's ability to prevent acute care needs among patients with COPD.

