PocketHealth launches Record Retrieval: First patient-consented, network-free tool for sourcing prior diagnostic imaging from any provider, anywhere

Record Retrieval streamlines patient intake by creating an easy workflow that auto imports data into PACS and fills the gaps left by CD-ROMs, VPNs and legacy networks

Providers can easily batch-request records from multiple external organizations in a single workflow that also automates signed patient consent, while those organizations can fulfill requests by uploading imaging through a secure web link with a simple and intuitive interface

With Record Retrieval, Providers no longer need to delay patient care while waiting for CD-ROMS to arrive in the mail, managing manual imports and cleaning incoming patient data



PocketHealth's platform is trusted by more than 600 hospitals and imaging centers across North America and empowers more than 850,000 patients to access and securely store their medical images and records

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Patient-centric, no-network medical image sharing platform PocketHealth today announced the launch of Record Retrieval to solve challenges that hospitals and imaging centers face while requesting and retrieving prior imaging from patients, referring physicians or healthcare sites.

Typically, hospitals and imaging centers are challenged with sourcing and retrieving prior imaging from multiple sources as part of the patient intake process, many of which are not secure, including CD-ROMs stored at a patient's home or mailed in from a provider site, VPNs or legacy image sharing networks. Waiting for the patient's images to arrive, managing manual imports and cleaning incoming patient data leads to delays in treatment and adds costs, time and effort for administrative staff.

"Image sharing should be universal, and Record Retrieval accommodates every means for the provider to request patient imaging priors in a simple and effective way, without network and workflow limitations," said Rishi Nayyar, Co-Founder and CEO, PocketHealth. "Involving the patient and keeping them informed in their healthcare journey is integral to PocketHealth as we build out our no-network solution that securely opens up provider and patient access to medical imaging."

Nayyar will be speaking about Record Retrieval at the RSNA Annual Meeting on Tuesday, November 29th in the Innovation Theater (Booth 3316).

"Fast and convenient importing of imaging studies from outside hospitals is increasingly necessary for the timely delivery of excellent healthcare," said Dr. Euan Zhang, Neuroradiologist at Hamilton Health Sciences. "PocketHealth Record Retrieval is significantly more efficient than what can be achieved by existing legacy systems and is now an indispensable part of my radiology practice."

With Record Retrieval, imaging can be digitally requested and retrieved by email or fax and the provider or patient on the receiving end can upload them through a secure link in two simple steps.

PocketHealth will be exhibiting at the RSNA Annual Meeting this year in Booth 8012 (North Hall, Level 3). PocketHealth will also be participating in the IAIP Demo (AI Theater), showcasing its no-network and patient-centric solution in the diagnostic radiology workflow. To book a demo, visit go.pockethealth.com/rsnameeting

PocketHealth's easy-to-use technology is trusted by more than 600 hospitals, clinics, and imaging facilities across North America and gives more than 850,000 patients access to securely store and share their medical images and records anywhere, anytime from any device.

About PocketHealth

PocketHealth is the world's first no-network, patient-centric image sharing platform. With PocketHealth, patients can instantly access, share and take ownership over their medical imaging and records - any time, anywhere, and with anyone. PocketHealth also enables direct sharing between hospitals and physicians and instant DICOM retrieval and automated importing capability, creating a unified image management solution for over 600 hospitals and imaging clinics across North America. PocketHealth believes that by placing patients at the center of their care journey, records move more ethically, easily, and securely throughout the healthcare system. Learn more at www.pockethealth.com .

