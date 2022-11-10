RADCOM Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Record quarterly revenue of $12 million , up 17% year-over-year

Four-year high, non-GAAP net income of $1 million

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) announced financial results for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Management Comments:

Eyal Harari, RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This quarter saw multiple key revenue achievements and relevant business developments that point to long-term growth. We achieved record quarterly revenues of $12 million, up 17% year-over-year and delivering a thirteenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth."

"Our net income reached a four-year high of $1 million , driven by our strong execution and continuous growth. In the first nine months of 2022, we executed well and delivered a strong financial performance, increasing revenue by 16% year-over-year and significantly improving our bottom line."

"We renewed our agreement with Rakuten Mobile during the quarter, strengthening our partnership with this innovative operator in Japan. In addition, with new contract wins for new and existing customers and our ongoing sales engagements, we have good visibility into 2023 and beyond. Our record results and positive momentum demonstrate the value of our advanced technology and the strength of our business model.

Mr. Harari concluded, "We are optimistic about delivering a third consecutive growth year in 2022 and continuing this trajectory into 2023. Based on our current visibility, we reiterate our full-year 2022 revenue guidance of $45-48 million."

Financial Highlights:

Total revenues for the third quarter were $12 million , compared to $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

GAAP net loss for the third quarter was $0.4 million , or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $1.1 million , or $0.08 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter was $1 million , or an income of $0.06 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $0.3 million , or a loss of $0.02 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021.

GAAP net loss for the first nine months was $2.2 million , or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $3.9 million , or $0.28 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income for the first nine months was $1.6 million , or an income of $0.11 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $1.7 million , or a loss of $0.12 per diluted share for the first nine months of 2021.

As of September 30, 2022 , the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits of $70.8 million and no debt.

RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)





Three months ended



Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,



2022



2021





2022



2021 Revenues $ 12,011

$ 10,228



$ 33,762

$ 29,124 Cost of revenues

3,308



3,155





9,323



7,988 Gross profit

8,703



7,073





24,439



21,136 Research and development, gross

5,285



4,791





16,193



15,121 Less - royalty-bearing

187



205





602



343 participation Research and development, net

5,098



4,586





15,591



14,778 Sales and marketing

3,205



2,476





8,989



7,632 General and administrative

1,207



947





3,235



2,947 Total operating expenses

9510



8,009





27,815



25,357 Operating loss

(807)



(936)





(3,376)



(4,221) Financial income (expenses), net

448



(106)





1,265



394 Loss before taxes on income

(359)



(1,042)





(2,111)



(3,827) Taxes on income

(30)



(27)





(120)



(85)

























Net loss $ (389)

$ (1,069)



$ (2,231)

$ (3,912)

























Basic and diluted net loss per

ordinary share $ (0.03)

$ (0.08)



$ (0.15)

$ (0.28)

























Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted net

loss per ordinary share

14,563,841



14,148,950





14,460,865



14,140,509

RADCOM LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)































Three months ended



Nine months ended





September 30,



September 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021 GAAP gross profit

$ 8,703

$ 7,073

$ 24,439

$ 21,136 Stock-based compensation



101



41



292



124 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 8,804

$ 7,114

$ 24,731

$ 21,260

























GAAP research and development, net

$ 5,098

$ 4,586

$ 15,591

$ 14,778 Stock-based compensation



641



297



1,895



889 Non-GAAP research and development, net

$ 4,457

$ 4,289

$ 13,696

$ 13,889

























GAAP sales and marketing

$ 3,205

$ 2,476

$ 8,989

$ 7,632 Stock-based compensation



361



228



1,026



712 Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$ 2,844

$ 2,248

$ 7,963

$ 6,920

























GAAP general and administrative

$ 1,207

$ 947

$ 3,235

$ 2,947 Stock-based compensation



249



170



612



520 Non-GAAP general and administrative

$ 958

$ 777

$ 2,623

$ 2,427

























GAAP total operating expenses

$ 9,510

$ 8,009

$ 27,815

$ 25,357 Stock-based compensation



1,251



695



3,533



2,121 Non-GAAP total operating expenses

$ 8,259

$ 7,314

$ 24,282

$ 23,236

























GAAP operating loss

$ (807)

$ (936)

$ (3,376)

$ (4,221) Stock-based compensation



1,352



736



3,825



2,245 Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 545

$ (200)

$ 449

$ (1,976)

























GAAP loss before taxes on income

$ (359)

$ (1,042)

$ (2,111)

$ (3,827) Stock-based compensation



1,352



736



3,825



2,245 Non-GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income

$ 993

$ (306)



1,714



(1,582)

























GAAP net loss

$ (389)

$ (1,069)

$ (2,231)

$ (3,912) Stock-based compensation



1,352



736



3,825



2,245 Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ 963

$ (333)

$ 1,594

$ (1,667)

























GAAP net loss per diluted share

$ (0.03)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.28) Stock-based compensation



0.09



0.06



0.26



0.16 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share

$ 0.06

$ (0.02)

$ 0.11

$ (0.12) Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share



14,971,391



14,148,950



14,460,865



14,140,509

RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (thousands of U.S. dollars)



As of

As of



September 30,

December 31,

2022 2021



(unaudited)

(audited) Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 15,353

$ 11,948 Short-term bank deposits



55,457



58,621 Trade receivables, net



13,088



10,031 Inventories



403



931 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses



2,318



1,964













Total Current Assets



86,619



83,495













Non-Current Assets











Severance pay fund



2,664



3,840 Other long-term receivables



2,876



1,258 Property and equipment, net



1,030



1,260 Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,671



1,808













Total Non-Current Assets



9,241



8,166













Total Assets

$ 95,860

$ 91,661













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

























Current Liabilities











Trade payables

$ 1,604

$ 2,651 Deferred revenues and advances from customers



5,509



2,700 Employee and payroll accruals



4,326



4,422 Operating lease liabilities



1,009



1,045 Other liabilities and accrued expenses



7,274



5,428













Total Current Liabilities



19,722



16,246













Non-Current Liabilities











Accrued severance pay



2,980



4,335 Operating lease liabilities



1,673



894 Other liabilities and accrued expenses



-



32













Total Non-Current Liabilities



4,653



5,261













Total Liabilities

$ 24,375

$ 21,507













Shareholders' Equity











Share capital

$ 696

$ 669 Additional paid-in capital



147,275



143,473 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(92,887)



(2,620) Accumulated deficit



(73,599)



(71,368)













Total Shareholders' Equity



71,485



70,154













Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 95,860

$ 91,661

