Relmada Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today provided a corporate update and announced preliminary and unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Company will host a conference call today, Thursday, November 10, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time/1:30 PM Pacific Time.

Relmada Therapeutics Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are currently further evaluating the recently announced top-line results from RELIANCE III, our monotherapy registrational Phase 3 trial for REL-1017 for individuals living with major depressive disorder (MDD)," said Sergio Traversa, Relmada's Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to expect top-line results before the end of the year from RELIANCE I, the first of two ongoing Phase 3 sister two-arm, placebo-controlled, pivotal studies evaluating REL-1017 as a potential adjunctive treatment. While we await these data, we continue to enroll patients in RELIANCE II, our second adjunctive study, while making certain improvements to how the trial is being conducted. Therefore, we now anticipate the availability of these top-line results in 2023."

"Despite the initial RELIANCE III disappointment, we remain highly confident in the potential of REL-1017 to be a safe and effective new therapy for the adjunctive treatment of MDD," continued Sergio Traversa. "It is also important to note that we have the financial flexibility to continue advancing REL-1017 in the clinic due to our strong balance sheet."

Upcoming Anticipated Milestones for REL-1017

Results of RELIANCE I adjunctive MDD trial before year-end 2022

Results of RELIANCE II adjunctive MDD trial in 2023

Results of RELIANCE – OLS (Long-term, Open-label study) in MDD in first half of 2023

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Research and development expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 , totaled $30.5 million , compared to $34.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 . The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in stock-based compensation.

General and administrative expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 , totaled $8.2 million compared to $8.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 , a decrease of approximately $0.5 million . The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in stock-based compensation.

The net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022 , was $39.4 million , or $1.31 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $42.6 million , or $2.44 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 .

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Financial Results

Research and development expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , totaled $86.5 million , compared to $65.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 . The increase was primarily driven by increased costs associated with preparing and conducting RELIANCE, the Company's Phase 3 program for REL-1017.

General and administrative expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , totaled $36.1 million , compared to $26.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 . The increase was primarily driven by an increase in stock-based compensation.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was $119.1 million and $91.4 million , respectively. The Company had a net loss of $4.04 and $5.36 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

As of September 30, 2022 , the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $184.2 million , compared to cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $211.9 million at December 31, 2021 .

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Thursday, November 10th @ 4:30pm ET Toll Free: 888 660-6597 International: 929 203-1953 Conference ID: 3347957 Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/219987901

About REL-1017

REL-1017, a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, is currently in late-stage development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). The ongoing Reliance Clinical Research Program is designed to evaluate the potential for REL-1017 as a rapid-acting, oral, once-daily adjunctive antidepressant treatment. In a Phase 2 trial as an adjunctive treatment, REL-1017 demonstrated rapid, robust, and sustained antidepressant effects with statistically significant improvements compared to placebo. The Phase 2 study also showed a favorable pharmacokinetic, safety, and tolerability profile of REL-1017 consistent with results observed in previously completed Phase 1 studies.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 is in late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. In addition, Relmada is advancing a clinical-stage program in neurodegenerative diseases based on psilocybin and select derivative molecules. Learn more at www.relmada.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including potential failure of RELIANCE trial results to demonstrate clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure to obtain regulatory approval of REL-1017 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, and the other risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Investor Contact:

Tim McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors

tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Inquiries:

FischTank PR

relmada@fischtankpr.com







Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









As of











September 30,



As of





2022

(Unaudited)



December 31,

2021

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 42,524,369



$ 44,443,439

Short-term investments



141,627,805





167,466,167

Lease payments receivable – short term



-





86,377

Prepaid expenses



2,953,739





11,301,535

Total current assets



187,105,913





223,297,518

Other assets



16,095





28,293

Total assets

$ 187,122,008



$ 223,325,811



















Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 7)

































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

































Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 10,425,841



$ 11,192,502

Accrued expenses



10,351,312





3,868,423

Total current liabilities



20,777,153





15,060,925



















Stockholders' Equity:















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and

outstanding



-





-

Class A convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 3,500,000 shares

authorized, none issued and outstanding



-





-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 28,641,991 and

27,740,147 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



28,642





27,740

Additional paid-in capital



590,482,783





513,304,258

Accumulated deficit



(424,166,570)





(305,067,112)

Total stockholders' equity



166,344,855





208,264,886

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 187,122,008



$ 223,325,811



Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)









Three months ended



Nine months ended





September 30,



September 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021



























Operating expenses:























Research and development

$ 30,529,108



$ 33,993,974



$ 86,454,632



$ 65,347,708

General and administrative



8,208,053





8,659,661





36,092,024





26,173,010

Total operating expenses



38,737,161





42,653,635





122,546,656





91,520,718



































Loss from operations



(38,737,161)





(42,653,635)





(122,546,656)





(91,520,718)



































Other (expenses) income:































Gain on settlement of fees



-





-





6,351,606





-

Interest/investment income, net



827,614





297,648





1,544,898





1,040,429

Realized loss on short-term investments



(561,648)





(336,949)





(552,171)





(513,328)

Unrealized (loss) gain on short-term investments



(947,512)





86,745





(3,897,135)





(379,699)



































Total other (expense) income – net



(681,546)





47,444





3,447,198





147,402



































Net loss

$ (39,418,707)



$ (42,606,191)



$ (119,099,458)



$ (91,373,316)



































Loss per common share – basic and diluted

$ (1.31)



$ (2.44)



$ (4.04)



$ (5.36)



































Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding – basic and diluted



30,063,735





17,478,477





29,470,198





17,038,583



Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)









Nine months ended September 30, 2022





Common Stock



Additional

Paid-in



Accumulated











Shares



Par Value



Capital



Deficit



Total

Balance – December 31, 2021



27,740,147



$ 27,740



$ 513,304,258



$ (305,067,112)



$ 208,264,886

Stock based compensation



-





-





11,930,681





-





11,930,681

ATM offering, net



1,609,343





1,610





29,581,932





-





29,583,542

Warrant exercised for cash



33,334





33





299,973





-





300,006

Options exercised for cash



20,000





20





64,780





-





64,800

Net loss



-





-





-





(39,745,783)





(39,745,783)

Balance – March 31, 2022



29,402,824





29,403





555,181,624





(344,812,895)





210,398,132

Stock based compensation



-





-





12,295,016





-





12,295,016

Warrant exercised for cash



91,058





91





595,259





-





595,350

Options exercised for cash



45,812





46





352,698





-





352,744

ATM offering, net of offering costs



484,900





485





13,144,572





-





13,145,057

Net loss



-





-





-





(39,934,968)





(39,934,968)

Balance – June 30, 2022



30,024,594





30,025





581,569,169





(384,747,863)





196,851,331

Stock based compensation



-





-





8,343,139





-





8,343,139

Warrant exercised for cash



51,527





51





332,865





-





332,916

Options exercised for cash



17,886





18





286,158





-





286,176

Share exchange – Pre-funded warrants, net of fees



(1,452,016)





(1,452)





(48,548)





-





(50,000)

Net loss



-





-





-





(39,418,707)





(39,418,707)

Balance – September 30, 2022



28,641,991



$ 28,642



$ 590,482,783



$ (424,166,570)



$ 166,344,855









Nine months ended September 30, 2021





Common Stock



Additional

Paid-in



Accumulated











Shares



Par Value



Capital



Deficit



Total

Balance – December 31, 2020



16,332,939



$ 16,333



$ 284,881,716



$ (179,315,303)



$ 105,582,746

Stock based compensation



-





-





5,851,284





-





5,851,284

Warrant exercised for cash



273,491





273





1,460,233





-





1,460,506

Options exercised for cash



141,625





142





467,631





-





467,773

Net loss



-





-





-





(22,215,181)





(22,215,181)

Balance – March 31, 2021



16,748,055





16,748





292,660,864





(201,530,484)





91,147,128

Stock based compensation



-





-





8,268,376





-





8,268,376

Warrant exercised for cash



62,059





62





481,387





-





481,449

Options exercised for cash



7,031





7





49,491





-





49,498

ATM offering, net of offering costs



651,674





652





23,457,398













23,458,050

Net loss



-





-





-





(26,551,944)





(26,551,944)

Balance – June 30, 2021



17,468,819





17,469





324,917,516





(228,082,428)





96,852,557

Warrants issued for license agreement



-





-





10,241,599





-





10,241,599

Stock based compensation



-





-





8,013,970





-





8,013,970

Warrant exercised for cash



20,835





21





174,993





-





175,014

Options exercised for cash



11,900





12





52,144





-





52,156

Equity offering costs



-





-





(42,041)





-





(42,014)

Net loss



-





-





-





(42,606,191)





(42,606,191)

Balance – September 30, 2021



17,501,554



$ 17,502



$ 343,358,208



$ (270,688,619)



$ 72,687,091



Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)









Nine months ended





September 30,





2022



2021

Cash flows from operating activities











Net loss

$ (119,099,458)



$ (91,373,316)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation expense



-





1,258

Warrants issued for license agreement



-





10,241,599

Stock-based compensation



32,568,836





22,133,630

Realized loss on short-term investments



552,171





513,328

Unrealized loss on short-term investments



3,897,135





379,699

Change in operating assets and liabilities:















Lease payment receivable



86,377





58,967

Prepaid expenses and other assets



8,359,994





(1,812,288)

Accounts payable



(766,661)





4,362,071

Accrued expenses



6,482,889





1,281,821

Net cash used in operating activities



(67,918,717)





(54,213,231)



















Cash flows from investing activities















Purchase of short-term investments



(38,993,173)





(82,476,539)

Sale of short-term investments



60,382,229





119,541,235

Net cash provided by investing activities



21,389,056





37,064,696



















Cash flows from financing activities















Payment of fees for warrants issued for common stock



(50,000)





-

Proceeds from issuance of common stock – net



42,728,599





23,416,036

Proceeds from options exercised for common stock



703,720





569,427

Proceeds from warrants exercised for common stock



1,228,272





2,116,969

Net cash provided by financing activities



44,610,591





26,102,432

Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents



(1,919,070)





8,953,897

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period



44,443,439





2,495,397



















Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$ 42,524,369





11,449,294



















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

































Non-cash investing and financing activities:















Share exchange for Pre-funded warrants

$ 1,452



$ -



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.