Stuart and Bringg Collaborate to Optimize Europe's Last Mile Delivery

Partnership to empower merchants in EMEA to meet highest standards for consumer shopping experiences

CHICAGO and LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringg , the leading delivery management platform provider, and Stuart , Europe's leading on-demand logistics platform, today announced a global partnership in five countries: UK, France, Italy, Poland and Spain. This collaboration will provide more retailers with the ability to effortlessly deploy an optimized delivery network and offer their customers more flexible and convenient delivery options.

Due to high consumer expectations and a fragmented supply of delivery providers, brands are compelled to collaborate with innovative last mile solution providers in order to stay competitive, particularly in the European market, where revenue is expected to grow at a staggering CAGR of 10.24% through 2027 with an estimated market value of $58.08 Billion.

Bringg and Stuart have been working together since 2019 delivering on-demand grocery orders for CO-OP. Now they will be collaborating more closely to provide retailers and grocers across Europe with a hyperlocal ship-from-store solution, enabling faster setup and delivery across the region.

"We are excited to continue working with Bringg, now at an even greater capacity, to provide cutting-edge and flexible delivery solutions to retailers across the five regions," said Damien Bon, CEO of Stuart. "Our mission is to transform the way consumers receive their goods by connecting all aspects of the supply chain including businesses, delivery providers, and customers. And Bringg will without a doubt help us take a major leap forward towards reaching this goal."

"The extension of our partnership with Stuart is a testament to our commitment to serving and transforming the European last mile delivery market." said Guy Bloch, CEO of Bringg. "Together we can enable retailers to scale their delivery capacity, while protecting their profit margins. This combination of scale and efficiency is critical, especially now, in light of the economic uncertainty and continuous supply chain disruptions. It further solidifies our goal to make delivery and fulfillment easily accessible and valuable to everyone."

About Stuart

Stuart is a tech logistics company that has revolutionized urban delivery since it was founded in Paris in 2015. Committed to providing logistics for a sustainable world, Stuart connects businesses of all sizes to high quality couriers to offer industry-leading delivery built on precision, speed and flexibility. This is powered by innovative logistics technology and operational expertise which allows global retailers and local businesses to meet their customers' needs for on-demand, same day and next day delivery.

Stuart currently operates millions of deliveries every month across over 150 cities in the UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Poland and Italy. Stuart is a subsidiary of DPD group. Find out more on www.stuart.com

About Bringg

Bringg is the delivery management platform market leader, serving over 800 customers globally. Bringg manages and unifies last mile delivery, fulfillment and returns, empowering enterprises to manage and grow their delivery capacity, reduce costs and provide branded customer experiences. Bringg's open SaaS platform and robust network of over 250 delivery providers, enables enterprises to offer customers any delivery option, whether using internal drivers or external delivery providers, including 3PL, carriers, crowdsourced fleets or independent gig drivers ( https://www.bringg.com/)

