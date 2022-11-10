Western Sky Community Care to Distribute Thanksgiving Meals in Seven Locations across New Mexico

Western Sky to Hand Out 1,700 Grocery Bags for Thanksgiving Dinners Including Gift Cards for Turkeys

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Sky Community Care is distributing 1,700 grocery bags filled with supplies to create an entire Thanksgiving meal, including gift cards for turkeys. Meals will be distributed in a series of seven FREE events open to the public in Las Cruces, Hobbs, Santa Fe, Peñasco, Taos, and two sites in Albuquerque.

According to Feeding America, one in five New Mexico children – or more than 99,000 children – are facing hunger. Western Sky is passionate about keeping New Mexicans healthy, and a basic tenet of good health is good diet. We want to make this Thanksgiving holiday a memorable one.

"At Western Sky, we know hunger is an issue confronting many New Mexicans, and if we can change that for even one day, it makes a difference," said Dr. Susan Lewis, Western Sky Community Care Chief Medical Director. "Our purpose is to provide quality healthcare for all New Mexico citizens, and these events give us the opportunity to ensure 1,700 families across New Mexico are sitting down to a healthy meal this Thanksgiving."

Food distribution events:

TAOS

Location: Taos Youth and Family Center

407 Paseo Del Cañon E, Taos, NM 87571

Date: Friday, November 18, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

SANTA FE

Location: Genoveva Chavez Community Center

3221 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87507

Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, SOUTH VALLEY

Location: Dennis Chavez Community Center

715 Kathryn Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m

ALBUQUERQUE, INTERNATIONAL DISTRICT

Location: Mesa Verde Community Center

7900 Marquette Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108

Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

LAS CRUCES

Location: Doña Ana Community College, East Mesa location

2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011

Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022

Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

HOBBS

Location: New Mexico Junior College

4000 W Millen Drive, Hobbs, NM 88240

Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022

Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

PEÑASCO

Locations: Peñasco Schools

13 School Rd, Peñasco, NM 87553

Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022

Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Peñasco Community Center

14136 NM-75, Peñasco, NM 87553

Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022

Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

For more information about Western Sky Community Care services and benefits, please visit https://www.westernskycommunitycare.com.

About Western Sky Community Care

Established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of New Mexico through local, regional, and community-based resources, Western Sky Community Care is a Managed Care Organization and subsidiary of Centene Corporation. Western Sky Community Care exists to improve the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. Our approach is based on the core belief that quality healthcare is best delivered locally. For more information, visit www.westernskycommunitycare.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Western Sky Community Care