EVA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Enviva Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 3, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Enviva between February 21, 2019 and October 11, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until January 3, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Enviva Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Enviva had misrepresented the environmental sustainability of its wood pellet production and procurement; (ii) Enviva had similarly overstated the true measure of cash flow generated by the Company's platform; (iii) accordingly, Enviva had misrepresented its business model and the Company's ability to achieve the level of growth that defendants had represented to investors; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law