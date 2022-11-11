iQIYI Original Productions Scored Multiple Wins in Awards Season in China, Solid Proof of Company's Premium Content Strategy

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, acquired major wins in a number of prestigious industry awards with its original productions. The recognitions from various awards including the China TV Golden Eagle Awards and Flying Apsaras Awards demonstrated the success of iQIYI's long-term strategy in creating premium content.

The strong performance of iQIYI original productions during this awards season spoke to the quality of iQIYI's artistic productions. The iQIYI-presented shows A Lifelong Journey and Enemy won the Best TV Series Award at the 31st China TV Golden Eagle Awards announced on Nov. 6. One of the most prestigious prizes in China, which features industry experts, members of industry associations, and the general audience on its jury.

On Nov. 1, the iQIYI-presented shows The Ideal City and The Rebel were named the winners of the 33rd Flying Apsaras Awards, a biennial award ceremony that celebrates TV productions of the highest quality and promotes the continuous development of China's television industry.

The Flying Apsaras Awards, China TV Golden Eagle Awards, and the Shanghai TV Festival Magnolia Awards are known as China's top three awards recognizing excellence in drama series.

In addition, on Nov. 4, ten iQIYI dramas and variety shows, including Left Right and The Detectives' Adventures, won the 2022 Golden Angel Award of the Chinese American TV Festival (CATF). Also in November, the Macau International TV Festival announced that five iQIYI original dramas have been nominated for this year's awards.

Since the start of this year, a number of works from iQIYI have also been recognized on the global stage. In September, the iQIYI-presented film What Remains was selected for the International Competition at the 38th Warsaw International Film Festival. Three iQIYI original productions were nominated for a total of seven awards at the 4th Asia Contents Awards of the 2022 Busan International Film Festival. Five titles were shortlisted for the 13th Macau International TV Festival in November.

In addition to winning critical acclaims, iQIYI original productions also have strong viewer reception. According to data from CSM Media Research, a leading TV audience measurement research house in China, the total viewership of A Lifelong Journey, which won the China TV Golden Eagle Awards, reached 371 million. The show also reached an iQIYI popularity index of 10098 during its airing, making it the third ever show in iQIYI's history to score a popularity index of over 10000.

Both winners of this year's Flying Apsaras Awards, The Ideal City and The Rebel were also hugely popular during their exclusive online premieres on iQIYI. The Ideal City, which charts the professional and personal growth of a young woman, received a 10% rating during its broadcast on Dragon TV. Meanwhile, The Rebel topped ratings ranking throughout its broadcast on TV stations, with its airing on CCTV-8 receiving a 10.23% market share.

According to Kuyun, a data company specializing in the TV industry, eight iQIYI original shows were among the top-ten most popular domestic TV shows premiered in the first half of 2022. Of the eight sows, Love Between Fairy and Devil, who aired during summer 2022, was especially well-received and became the show with the second highest iQIYI popularity index.

The strong industry recognition and viewership performance iQIYI original productions spoke to the effectiveness of the company's strategy of focusing its resources on developing premium content. As WANG Xiaohui, iQIYI Chief Content Officer and President of Professional Content Business Group (PCG), said during the 2022 iJOY Conference: "Producing premium content is always our core value at iQIYI and we are committed to providing continuous supply of great content to our loyal user base."

