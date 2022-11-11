Nexion Travel Group Honors Veterans Through Its Veterans in Travel Program

Host agency offers scholarship to veterans and active-duty military spouses to learn the travel agency business

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- November 11 is a day that blends spirited celebration with somber commemoration as Americans honor those who have served and continue to serve in the armed forces. This Veterans Day Nexion Travel Group, the industry's leading host agency for independent travel professionals, is putting the spotlight on veterans in the travel industry, and the unique talents and insights they bring to this already diverse and dynamic field.

Nexion Veterans in Travel offers military veterans and active-duty military spouses the chance to become a travel advisor. (PRNewswire)

Since its inception in 2018, Nexion's Veterans in Travel scholarship program has welcomed nearly 200 members. This program helps connect veterans with the education and resources they need to become independent travel professionals.

Veterans in Travel offers a 50% scholarship to the award-winning Travel Leaders of Tomorrow Virtual Campus, which includes a rigorous curriculum, study group cohort, lectures by faculty and industry leaders, and assistance with a business plan. After completing the Virtual Campus, Nexion Veterans in Travel Participants are able to join Nexion Travel Group without paying an activation fee, and have the option of being mentored by a fellow veteran.

"Veterans are an untapped resource in the travel industry," said Jackie Friedman, CTC, CTIE, President of Nexion Travel Group. "They often have traveled the world through their experiences in the armed forces, and have gained valuable skills in their military careers. They bring commitment, intelligence and determination to their businesses, and make excellent travel advisors."

One such person is Manuela Henning, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served just shy of 30 years before going into business and starting her own travel agency, Vivi's Voyages. For her, it was a natural transition.

"Veterans are well suited for a career in the travel industry," says Henning. "We can lean on our own experiences, as most of us have either lived in or were deployed to far-off places during our military careers. We also have access to a vast network of other fellow veterans, giving us a great place to start building our own client base. Nexion's Veterans in Travel program is a great entryway into the field, and so far, my experience has been nothing short of amazing. I've gotten the chance to meet other veterans in the program, and because of this common experience we all share, we've been able to forge what I'm sure will be long-lasting relationships. We've been able to rely on one another throughout the training and beyond, not unlike when we were in the service."

Henning was recognized with Nexion's Rising Star award this year for the intense dedication she has shown to her business, consistently selling travel while also committing to the hard work of being a parent.

Nexion Veterans in Travel is also available to spouses of active-duty military members. Due to the nature of military life, spouses often find themselves moving frequently, and often with short notice. Becoming a travel advisor is a great option for a portable and lucrative career that can be done from anywhere.

"Military spouses are an incredibly important part of a service member's life," Friedman commented. "Their support at home enables their military spouse to concentrate on the all-encompassing, often dangerous work they are doing. It is our privilege to offer a path to business ownership through this program. Military spouses know what it means to be flexible and serve others—being a travel advisor is a natural fit for them."

As with any entrepreneurial venture, myriad challenges await those brave individuals making the change from servicemember to small business owner, but the skills and relationships acquired through years of service, combined with an insatiable appetite for exploration and adventure, are often a winning formula for success in the travel industry. Or, as Henning puts it:

"Some bonds can never be broken; something every veteran knows, and carries with them into their next chapter in life. For me, that's also true among veterans in travel."

All travel professionals interested in learning how to succeed as professional business owners, backed by Nexion Travel Group's many great benefits, are encouraged to call 800-747-6813 or email sales@nexion.com. To learn more about Nexion Veterans in Travel program, visit https://veteransintravel.com/.

About Nexion Travel Group

Nexion® Travel Group is a fully accredited host agency, offering membership to independent travel professionals since 1995. Nexion Travel Group provides ticketing, operations and fulfillment support to independent travel professionals coupled with best-in-class tools, technology, marketing, education and support. As part of Travel Leaders Group, a division of Internova Travel Group, Nexion Travel Group is the complete host agency for multi-agent agencies, corporate agencies, experienced agents and those new to the industry.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 70,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

CONTACT:

Berit Griffin

bgriffin@travelleaders.com

651-442-5173

Nexion (PRNewsfoto/Nexion) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nexion Travel Group