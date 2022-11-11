Piano Software Names Mark Flaharty Chief Revenue Officer

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piano , a leading digital experience platform, today announced that Mark Flaharty has joined the organization as chief revenue officer (CRO). Flaharty has spent the last decade of his career helping scale global technology businesses from early growth to maturity. Piano's previous CRO, David Gosen, has retired after three years of distinguished service building the company's revenue team.

"As Piano continues to grow so quickly, we knew we needed a leader not just to rally our sales team but to engage in strategic planning," said Piano CEO Trevor Kaufman. "Mark has great wisdom about him, but also has a palpable enthusiasm for the Piano brand and the broad spectrum of opportunities ahead of us. I'm thrilled to have him as a part of the team as we enter the next phase of growth."

Flaharty recently worked with founders at Criteo, SundaySky and Glassbox to accelerate their global businesses and drive results across regions. He spent the early part of his career in the digital world with Yahoo, YouTube and Google in sales leadership roles during their most transformative years.

At Piano, Flaharty will hold responsibility for the revenue organization as the company continues to scale. He'll lead a high-performing sales team distributed across three continents, setting the standard of best-in-class sales and revenue goal setting and achievement.

"Piano has a clear advantage from being deployed so deeply across so many of the most visited digital properties in the world. The data asset underlying Piano is massive – simply put, nobody understands customers or their intent better," Flaharty said. "The opportunity to drive value is very significant across every sector, from publishing, travel, financial services, and retail, to IoT and software. Trevor has an ambitious and infectious vision for Piano and I couldn't be more excited to be leading the next phase of growth in the business."

Piano helps organizations understand and influence customer behavior by bringing data together to drive real-time targeting, personalized commerce, and sophisticated reporting. As data privacy conversations progress worldwide, the company has purpose-built its digital analytics tool, Piano Analytics, to comply with the world's strictest regulations. Piano continues to grow rapidly and has expanded its global presence and platform capabilities with the acquisitions of AT Internet and CeleraOne in 2021, and SocialFlow in 2022.

Piano's Digital Experience Platform empowers organizations to understand and influence customer behavior. By unifying customer data, analyzing behavior metrics and creating personalized customer journeys, Piano helps brands launch campaigns and products faster, strengthen customer engagement and drive personalization at scale from a single platform. Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, Piano serves a global client base, including Air France, the BBC, CBS, IBM, Kirin Holdings, Jaguar Land Rover, Nielsen, The Wall Street Journal and more. Piano has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing, most innovative technology companies in the world by World Economic Forum, Inc., Deloitte, The Software Report and more. For more information, visit piano.io.

