AQUILA NAMED A TOP 10 CORPORATE SERVICES WELLNESS COMPANY BY MANAGE HR MAGAZINE

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquila, a leader in on-site fitness & wellbeing management services is honored to announce it has been recognized by Manage HR magazine as a Top 10 Corporate Services Wellness Company for 2022.

Aquila - Manage HR Award (PRNewswire)

The Top 10 is made up of wellness companies that accentuate the critical achievements in the corporate wellness space drawing attention to progressive industry developments which include leveraging the latest solutions and market expertise.

"We are super excited to make the Top 10. This achievement is an honor that recognizes Aquila's post-pandemic pivoting in health, fitness, and wellness space with many redefined services including a shift to whole-person fitness & wellbeing approach," said I. Yvan Miklin, President & CEO, Aquila.

Aquila works with corporations, government, and real-estate properties to build health & fitness engagement through on-site and virtual services. We manage wellness programs, on-site fitness facilities, integrate health coaches, personal fitness trainers, registered dietitians, health promotion specialists, and digital solutions.

"We are health and fitness people who place value on coach-led, customized training that addresses specific employee wellness challenges and goals. Lifestyle wellness programming has become imperative to address today. With education, support, and accountability, many people can prevent or lessen the risk from lifestyle-related conditions." says Miklin.

Read more about Aquila's latest wellness & fitness management solutions in Manage HR Magazine interview with I. Yvan Miklin, Aquila's President & CEO here.

ABOUT AQUILA

For over a quarter of a century, Aquila has specialized in fitness center design, management and programming, employee wellness programs and employee engagement. The Aquila model provides demonstrable ROI through data gathering and reporting. For more information on Aquila, contact us at 305.400.8444 or info@aquilaltd.com

