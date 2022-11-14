BOVIET SOLAR SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES INDEPENDENT ASSESMENT OF PV MODULES BY BLACK & VEATCH

Black and Veatch assessed the design, performance, and manufacturing of Boviet's Gamma and Vega series modules

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (Boviet Solar), a leading global solar energy technology company specializing in manufacturing of PERC photovoltaic (PV) cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules, has announced the successful completion of the latest independent assessment by Black & Veatch of Boviet Solar's crystalline silicon PV module series manufactured at its facility in Vietnam.

Black & Veatch is a leading engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and consulting company.

Black & Veatch's independent PV module assessments provide an important service to the solar energy industry. Black & Veatch regularly is relied upon by industry stakeholders to evaluate PV modules and the technologies and facilities used in their manufacturing. The independent assessments provide the information clients need to ensure they are investing in the best PV modules to fit their needs. Black & Veatch's independent assessments also include recommendations to PV module manufacturers on how to improve their PV module quality and reliability.

"We are happy to announce the completion of this independent assessment by Black & Veatch. Black and Veatch performed an in-depth review of our Gamma and Vega series modules, identifying the modules' strengths and providing recommendations for further module enhancements. This again proves Boviet Solar's commitment to continue to be a reliable and long-term Tier 1 PV module manufacturer. In short, it says our clients can trust and depend on us for their solar projects," said Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA.

Boviet Solar believes its Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules are designed with better technology in mind, made from robust products components under stringent quality control steps and high-tech manufacturing processes. PERC half-cut, multi-busbar and large cell-deigns enable Boviet PV modules to pack more power per module, capture more photons, produce more energy, and provide reliable, dependable system performance under different installations requirements, difficult weather, or environmental conditions.

Boviet Solar's PV Modules have been listed on the PVEL Top Performer PV Module scorecard since 2019. The company has achieved BloombergNEF's Tier 1 status since 2017.

About Boviet Solar

Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar is part of Boway Alloy and a global Tier 1 solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company works with IPPs, EPCs, project developers, solar installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. With a proven track record of success working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer and supplier since 2017. The company offers financial stability, technology know-how, manufacturing excellence and supply chain transparency. Boviet Solar's PV Modules are known for their power, performance and quality and have been rated as top performers on the PVEL module reliability scorecard since 2019. Boviet Solar has offices in the USA and Germany, and its global headquarters are in Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.bovietsolar.com.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2021 exceeded US$3.3 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

