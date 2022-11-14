Customer Success continues to grow in size, influence and impact, ChurnZero and ESG study shows

2022 Customer Success Leadership Study surveyed more than 1,000 Customer Success leaders to create the definitive picture of trends, gains and opportunities in the CS industry

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, a leading Customer Success platform, together with ESG, provider of Customer Success as a Service®, has released the 2022 Customer Success Leadership Study: the most in-depth study of the evolving Customer Success (CS) field to date, covering team sizes, budgets, reporting structure, organizational influence, metrics of success and current and future priorities.

ChurnZero announces findings from its 2022 Customer Success Leadership Study (PRNewswire)

Now in its third year, the study finds that CS teams are gaining more influence within organizations, with budget increases and growing recognition of Customer Success as a revenue center. However, despite demand for CS, there remains an underinvestment in the purpose-built technology that helps CS teams increase efficiency, enhance the customer experience and drive revenue.

Presented in partnership with ESG and sponsored by Higher Logic Vanilla and involve.ai, the study is based on an in-depth survey of more than 1,000 Customer Success leaders. The majority of respondents are directors or senior directors in Customer Success, working at companies with 51 to 200 total employees. The study was conducted between August 15 and September 2, 2022.

This year, an expanded set of questions addressed the actions that businesses are taking to address today's challenging economic climate. Despite economic headwinds, 63.3% of respondents reported that their Customer Success team is growing, while 51.9% report that their budgets are growing.

Key findings include:

Customer Success is now a revenue team: Half of CS teams have responsibility for renewals, directly impacting their company's revenue. More than 78% of respondents report to the C-Suite, indicating a growing recognition of the impact of CS on companies' bottom line.





Customer Success teams are growing—but not fast enough: While more than 60% of CS teams are growing and more than half state their budgets are growing, most (64%) CS team non-headcount budgets are below industry benchmarks.





Customer Success is behind the curve in purpose-built technology: Less than half of CS teams have access to a Customer Success platform to operationalize customer onboarding, adoption, retention and expansion. However, this is likely to change: top priorities for CS teams in the next 12-24 months include implementing tools and processes to enable a more efficient and data-driven approach.





Economic uncertainty is showing its impact: 57.9% of respondents are delaying purchasing decisions by three to six months.

"This year's Customer Success Leadership Study reveals growth and opportunity as CS consolidates its seat at the executive table," concludes You Mon Tsang, CEO and founder, ChurnZero. "Best practices and benchmarks continue to evolve, providing CS teams with data to advocate for headcount, budgets and technology. Customer Success is still a newer department but is now recognized as mission-critical for its potential to drive recurring revenue—which becomes ever more crucial in times of economic uncertainty."

Download a copy of the 2022 Customer Success Leadership Study here.

To provide further analysis of the report, ChurnZero hosted a webinar featuring input from ChurnZero's Chief Customer Officer Allison Tiscornia, Higher Logic's EVP, Corporate Market and Chief Customer Officer Jay Nathan, Involve.ai's Chief Business and Customer Officer Mary Poppen and ESG's VP of CS Peter Armaly.

Access the 2022 Customer Success Leadership Study webinar here.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is a recognized leader in Customer Success dedicated to helping subscription businesses succeed at scale. The company is known for its powerful, enterprise-class Customer Success platform and ongoing partnership with its customers to ensure they get everything they need to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and deliver the best possible customer experiences.

Through the platform, Customer Success teams can spot potential churn risks early and identify renewal and expansion opportunities. Best-in-class automation and in-app communication make it easy to engage with customers and lead them to value.

As Customer Success professionals serving Customer Success professionals, the ChurnZero team prides itself on being trusted partners, consultants, and coaches, so customers can focus on the work that matters to grow their businesses.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

Contact

Heather Philbin

pr@churnzero.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ChurnZero