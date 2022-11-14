FILCO CARTING TEAMS UP WITH LABORERS' LOCAL 108 AND PATHWAYS TO APPRENTICESHIP, INC.

Sessions to offer career mentoring and life skills training to underserved members of the community

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filco Carting, the definitive leader in commercial waste collection services throughout the greater New York City metro area, announced today it is teaming up with its union, Local 108, to partner on training sessions as part of the Pathways to Apprenticeship ("P2A") program. As part of the program, Filco will offer career mentoring and life skills training to members of underserved communities to establish and build their careers.

One of the key developers of the initative is Kajeem (Q) Hill, a former Filco Carting team member, Local 108 Business Agent, and a co-founder of the Pathways to Apprenticeship program back in 2013. The Pathways to Apprenticeship program aims to provide participants access into a Building Trades career. More than half of the participants in the program have a history of justice involvement. The mission of the program is to recruit, train, and help provide career opportunities to deserving participants—specifically those in the re-entry community—for life-long careers.

To date, the program has assisted over 300 people with pathways to apprenticeship, 66% of whom were formerly incarcerated. More than 85% of the graduates from the program are still working in the positions P2A trained and helped them obtain, and many of them today are giving back as "peer mentors" in the program!

Jointly with this fulfilling and life-changing program, Filco Carting has invited the newest participants in P2A to their facilities beginning on November 8, to begin the process of guiding P2A participants towards a career in waste services.

"As a longtime union trustee myself, I have a deeply rooted passion for working with Local 108 in general," said Domenic Monopoli, CEO of Filco Carting. "I am particularly proud that Filco is participating with and working side by side with our Local 108 in an invaluable program that provides all too often overlooked yet deserving and hardworking people with career opportunities that may not otherwise be accessible to them," he added.

