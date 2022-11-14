FirstEnergy and JCP&L Light Up Holiday Smiles with Lighting Display

Donated lights to be on display in Pemberton Township

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and its subsidiary Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) will brighten Pemberton Township with a professionally designed light display as part of the second-annual "Light Up Holiday Smiles with FirstEnergy" program. The initiative is helping make the season brighter and merrier with the gift of holiday lights for three deserving communities across FirstEnergy's service areas in New Jersey, Ohio and West Virginia.

The display, donated by FirstEnergy Corp., will light up Reflections Park at the intersection of South Lakeshore Drive and Lakehurst Road, adjacent to the Mirror Lake Dam. A public lighting ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2, starting at 6:30 p.m., with the display expected to switch on at approximately 7:15 p.m. Refreshments and entertainment will help jump start the holiday spirit.

To qualify for the "Light Up Holiday Smiles with FirstEnergy" program, municipalities need to be served by JCP&L and eligible for the New Jersey Economic Development Authority's Emerge Program, which includes government-restricted, economically distressed and qualified opportunity zone communities.

"Pemberton Township is a vibrant, strong community with a commitment to diversity and environmental consciousness that represents what makes New Jersey a beautiful state in which to live and work," said James Fakult, president of New Jersey operations for FirstEnergy. "JCP&L and FirstEnergy are honored to recognize this town through the 'Light Up Holiday Smiles' program and bring the joy and togetherness of the holiday season to its residents, including the many active duty and retired military families that call Pemberton home."

Pemberton Township, located in Burlington County, is the home of the Fort Dix campus of Joint Base Maguire-Dix-Lakehurst, and faces unique challenges. Of the 40,000 acres that comprise the community, one-quarter are state parkland, and another 5,000 acres are owned by the county and Joint Base, limiting taxable land. The New Jersey Pinelands Commission also has jurisdiction over 91% of the township, requiring increased buffers and strict building regulations that protect the local environment but further limit development.

In addition to the many military members and families that live in the town, Pemberton is more diverse than the average community in the state, with approximately 46% of its population comprised of Black, Hispanic, Asian and mixed-race residents, according to township and Census data.

