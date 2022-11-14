MDLIVE Announces Evolution of Virtual Primary Care To Improve Health Outcomes for Patients with Chronic Conditions

New program uses remote vital monitoring and real-time reporting to give doctors unparalleled insights into their patients' health between appointments – forging lasting relationships between doctors and patients and allowing earlier interventions

Enhancement comes as MDLIVE primary care visits grew by more than 300% last year

MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDLIVE, an Evernorth company and one of the nation's leading virtual care providers, announced the next evolution of its rapidly growing virtual primary care program to enhance support for patients with chronic conditions. The program is part of Evernorth's long-term effort to build new models of care delivery to provide patients with seamless, convenient access to care while reducing costs and improving health outcomes.

MDLIVE logo (PRNewsfoto/MDLIVE, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"This is the first virtual primary care program that will feed insights between the primary care physician, other health providers and the patient to enable better coordination of care," said Dr. Maggie Williams, medical director for MDLIVE Virtual Primary Care. "Our primary care physicians will work with their patients to personalize a care plan and stay actively engaged to monitor their progress, anticipate health issues and act quickly to address them. This approach will build deeper, more meaningful relationships between doctors and their patients that lead to better health outcomes and lower health care costs."

Beginning in 2023, millions of people with MDLIVE Virtual Primary Care as a covered benefit through their health plan or employer will have access to this chronic condition management program. It will initially be available for patients with hypertension and expand throughout the year to other common chronic conditions. Among patients who had wellness screenings through MDLIVE's primary care services, 68 percent were identified as having at least one chronic condition.

Qualified patients will work with their MDLIVE primary care doctor to develop a personalized care plan that includes condition management and lifestyle goals, lab tests, medication management and any necessary referrals to other health providers. In between regular visits, their care team will track their progress with remote monitoring through connected devices, such as blood pressure cuffs and blood glucose monitoring devices.

"This is the next evolution in MDLIVE's virtual primary care program as we continue to build services that support the health needs of more patients throughout their health journey," said Jon Salon, president, MDLIVE. "Together, Evernorth and MDLIVE are innovating care delivery to create seamless connected experiences to make care easier to access and to improve the health of our patients—however, wherever and whenever they want to receive care."

The new offering comes as MDLIVE continues to see growth in virtual primary care overall. Visits volume has already grown more than 300% over the last year.

About MDLIVE

MDLIVE is a leading provider of virtual health care services in the U.S. and part of Evernorth's portfolio of care delivery businesses. We work with our health plan, health system, and self-insured employer partners to give patients simple, convenient and affordable access to the highest quality medical and behavioral health care, 24/7, from the comfort and safety of their homes. With a vision and passion for changing health care for the better, we are working to improve the patient experience, close the patient-provider accessibility gap, and bring providers opportunities to augment the services they currently offer. More than 60 million individuals nationwide have access to MDLIVE as a covered benefit through their health plans and employers. To learn more about MDLIVE, visit www.MDLIVE.com , download our app, or text "Sophie" to MDLIVE (635483) to register.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MDLIVE, Inc.