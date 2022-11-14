Nashville in November, A Different Way to CE!

Nutramax Laboratories and Christian Veterinary Mission Celebrate the Success of their Second Annual Veterinary Conference

LANCASTER, S.C., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Veterinary Mission (CVM) Veterinary Conference: "A Different Way to CE!" wrapped on Saturday with more than 750 guests in attendance. The second annual conference, sponsored by Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc., welcomed veterinary professionals and students from around the world to the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. Attendees enjoyed one-of-a-kind fellowship with other veterinary professionals, worship with superior entertainment and stretched their knowledge with educational sessions designed just for them!

"We came up with 'A Different Way to CE' so that veterinary professionals would not only receive continuing education, but could focus on work/life balance, Christ-centered worship with colleagues, and discover new ways to build relationships with their clients," said Todd Henderson, DVM, CEO and President of Nutramax Laboratories.

Through Nutramax and CVM's partnership, a combined mission statement naturally evolved: Honoring God through veterinary medicine, helping people share Christ through their profession, and supporting both veterinarians and students throughout their careers.

"CVM is grateful to Nutramax for their innovation and partnership in co-hosting this unique CE event. The collaboration is a great example of how both organizations can honor God while serving the veterinary profession together," said Lee Myers, DVM and CEO of Christian Veterinary Mission.

Attendees chose from over 50 sessions and earned up to 14 RACE-approved continuing education credits, learning from academic leaders who presented on a broad range of animal medicine topics. In addition to CE, guests were treated to a private, live concert from multi-platinum MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner!

Registration for the 2023 CVM Veterinary Conference is already underway. Interested veterinary professionals and students can click here to sign up for Nashville in November 2023!

About Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc.

Since its inception, Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc. has researched, developed, and distributed products that support the quality of life for pets. The company has become an industry leader in setting and adhering to high standards in manufacturing and quality control, while continuously conducting and supporting laboratory research and clinical studies on its products. Products include COSEQUIN® and DASUQUIN® joint health supplements, DENAMARIN® for liver support, PROVIABLE® for digestive health, SOLLIQUIN® for behavioral health, and WELACTIN® for skin/coat health.

