The Road to Recovery: Construction X Saves Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 1st, three days after Hurricane Ian destroyed Fort Myers Beach, Florida, Construction X volunteered over thirty workers to work with Cajun Navy and The Red Cross in rescue efforts, initial cleanup, and food dispensing to homeowners who lost their homes and memories. Construction X Agency is now focused on helping homeowners engage with local, general contractors who are licensed to complete their home reconstruction. These contractors are supervised by Construction X agents throughout the process until completion.

"We are here to help Fort Myers residents identify the right local contractors to rebuild their homes. Construction X also helps homeowners with challenges faced with insurance claims and FEMA at no cost to the residents. We provide systems dedicated to protecting homeowners against botch jobs and unreliable contractor relationships."

Construction X Agency is a leader in quality and on-demand construction. The company is a full-service Nationwide Construction Agency with thousands of general contractor partners. They are helping homeowners reach their improvement goals with on-demand renovation and certified Supervising Agents who will help manage the scope of the project.

Construction X Agency has been a vital part of the rebuilding process in Fort Myers, Florida, helping to restore homes and businesses that were lost in the hurricane. The agency has been praised for its quick and efficient work, as with their commitment to safety. We encourage all South Florida residents seeking reliable and trusted construction services for their homes, post hurricane Ian, to give Construction X a call.

To learn more about Construction X and its efforts to rebuild Fort Myers, visit their website www.constructionx.org .

