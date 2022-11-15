Ashland Place Completes 5-Aircraft Financing for HPS Investment Partners and Sirius Aviation Capital

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, today announced the completion of a new financing facility involving three B737-700s and two A320-200s for HPS Investment Partners, LLC ("HPS"), a leading global credit investment firm, and Sirius Aviation Capital Holdings Limited ("Sirius"), a global aircraft lessor based in Abu Dhabi Global Market. The aircraft are currently on operating lease to Southwest Airlines Co. and Air New Zealand, respectively.

"We are thrilled to add HPS to Ashland Place's growing platform and to complete another financing with Sirius. We have now financed 10 aircraft for Sirius, and look forward to building on our new partnership with HPS," said Jennifer Villa, Ashland Place's Executive Director and Group Head.

Kieran Ryan, Chief Financial Officer at Sirius, stated: "Sirius is pleased to close this financing facility with Ashland Place. Working in collaboration with their team continues to benefit our clients and partners. The successful conclusion of this debt transaction is a continued endorsement of the market for mid-life, single-aisle aircraft and Sirius's approach to targeting top-tier lessees."

Allen & Overy LLP served as legal counsel for Ashland Place and McCann Fitzgerald LLP represented Sirius and HPS on this transaction.

About Ashland Place Finance LLC

Ashland Place Finance LLC is an institutional financing platform offering innovative capital solutions to the global commercial aerospace industry. Ashland Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. Additional information can be found at: www.ashlandplace.com.

About Sirius Aviation Capital

Sirius Aviation Capital Holdings Limited is a global aircraft lessor based in Abu Dhabi Global Market ("ADGM"). Sirius deploys innovative strategies in the financing and acquisition of aircraft offering investors in its funds attractive, risk adjusted stable and transparent returns. Sirius primarily targets opportunities in mid-life, short-haul aircraft. More information can be found at www.siriusavcap.com.

