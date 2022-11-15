CANAIMA FUND LUX AND CANAIMA GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND PCC LIMITED EXCHANGE OFFER FOR VENEZUELAN GOVERNMENT AND PETROLEOS DE VENEZUELA S.A. BONDS

LUXEMBOURG CITY, Lexembourg, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaima Fund Lux ("Issuer"), a securitization fund governed by the Luxembourg Law of 22 March 2004 on securitization undertakings, registered under number O27, and more precisely for and on behalf of the compartment named Canaima I ("Compartment"), with identification number ISIN XS2540585481 represented and managed by CANAIMA CAPITAL LUX SARL ("Offeror"), a company duly incorporated under the law of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 12C, rue Guillaume J. Kroll, L-1882 Luxembourg, and CANAIMA GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND PCC LIMITED, a company duly incorporated under the laws of the Island of Guernsey, having its registered office at Ground Floor, Dorey Court, Admiral Park, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 2HT, registered under the reference 68019 under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, acting in its name and on behalf of its cells (subject to regulatory approval) and duly managed and represented by Canaima Capital Management Limited (the "Investment Fund") invites professional investors holders of a portfolios of bonds ("Portfolio") represented by Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. listed below and in the Final Terms ("Final Terms") dated 26 September 2022 ("Eligible Bonds") to exchange their holdings with the financial instruments issued by the Issuer with ISIN XS2540585481 ("Notes") in order to facilitate the recovery, in whole or in part, of the credits incorporated in the Eligible Bonds, by contributing their Portfolio to the Investment Fund which shall in turn issue investor shares to the Issuer.
Below the list of the Eligible Bonds:
ISIN
ISSUER NAME
ISSUE
MATURITY
XS0294364954
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
4/12/2007
4/12/2027
XS0294367205
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
4/12/2007
4/12/2037
USP7807HAK16
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
10/29/2010
11/2/2017
US716558AB79
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
10/29/2010
11/2/2017
US716558AC52
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
2/17/2011
2/17/2022
USP7807HAM71
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
2/17/2011
2/17/2022
US716558AD36
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
11/17/2011
11/17/2021
USP7807HAP03
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
11/17/2011
11/17/2021
USP7807HAQ85
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
5/17/2012
5/17/2035
US716558AE19
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
5/17/2012
5/17/2035
USP7807HAR68
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
11/15/2013
11/15/2026
US716558AF83
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
11/15/2013
11/15/2026
USP7807HAT25
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
5/16/2014
5/16/2024
US716558AG66
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
5/16/2014
5/16/2024
XS1126891685
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
10/28/2014
10/28/2022
USP7807HAV70
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
10/28/2016
10/27/2020
US716558AH40
Petroleos de Venezuela SA
10/28/2016
10/27/2020
US922646AS37
Venezuela Government
9/18/1997
9/15/2027
US922646AT10
Venezuela Government
8/6/1998
8/15/2018
USP9395PAA95
Venezuela Government
9/27/2001
8/15/2018
US922646BE32
Venezuela Government
9/27/2001
8/15/2018
USP97475AD26
Venezuela Government
12/1/2003
12/1/2018
US922646BL74
Venezuela Government
1/14/2004
1/13/2034
XS0217249126
Venezuela Government
4/21/2005
4/21/2025
USP97475AG56
Venezuela Government
12/9/2005
12/9/2020
USP97475AJ95
Venezuela Government
11/15/2007
3/31/2038
USP17625AB33
Venezuela Government
5/7/2008
5/7/2028
USP17625AA59
Venezuela Government
5/7/2008
5/7/2023
USP97475AN08
Venezuela Government
10/13/2009
10/13/2019
USP97475AP55
Venezuela Government
10/13/2009
10/13/2024
USP17625AC16
Venezuela Government
8/23/2010
8/23/2022
USP17625AD98
Venezuela Government
8/5/2011
8/5/2031
USP17625AE71
Venezuela Government
10/21/2011
10/21/2026
XS0029484515
Venezuela Government
18/12/1990
15/04/2020
XS0029484788
Venezuela Government
18/12/1990
15/04/2020
XS0029484861
Venezuela Government
18/12/1990
15/04/2020
XS0029484945
Venezuela Government
18/12/1990
15/04/2020
XS0029485322
Venezuela Government
18/12/1990
15/04/2020
XS0504851535
Venezuela Government
30/04/2010
13/10/2024
XS0838864808
Venezuela Government
03/10/2012
13/10/2024
XS0838835451
Venezuela Government
03/10/2012
21/10/2026
The Issuer intends to issue an aggregate nominal amount of Notes up to USD 50,000,000 represented by 50,000,000 Notes.
The Issuer and the Compartment is directing its investors wishing to subscribe to such financial instruments to register on the Transaction Website in order to provide the details of their current holdings by submission of proof of holdings. The Company will perform the relevant KYC steps for each registration following which investors will receive the password to access the documentation to participate in the Subscription Offer, should they wish to do so. The Company has retained D.F King as the Information Agent for this process. Investors should visit the Transaction Website hosted by D.F King to register their details at https://sites.dfkingltd.com/canaima. Should Investors have any question on the registration process, please contact D.F King via email on canaima@dfkingltd.com.
The subscription period is until 30 December 2022 and deadline to submit proof of holding and KYC 22 December 2022. The minimum investment, size of Notes and further information can be found in the Final Terms.
This Offer is not intended to any person in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other country in which such Offer is not allowed without the authorisations of the competent authorities nor may the financial instruments be offered, sold or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, on behalf of citizens or residents of Australia, Canada, Japan, The United States or any other country, unless the company, at its discretion, avails itself of any exemption under applicable law.
Canaima Capital Lux SARL Contact Details:
Stefano Giuffra
s.giuffra@lux.canaimacapital.com
Information Agent: D.F King Ltd.
Transaction Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/canaima
D.F King Ltd. Contact details:
canaima@dfkingltd.com.
