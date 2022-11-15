Ignite Attachments Launches, Sparking Disruption In The Value Attachments Category

Brand debuts with mission to deliver seamless ecommerce experience with attachments designed to fit every machine, every schedule, and every budget

MOORHEAD, Minn., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignite Attachments launches today, offering accessibly priced attachments and three point (3PT) implements for compact equipment in the agriculture, landscape, rental and construction industries in a digital, direct-to-consumer storefront. The new-to-market brand aims to deliver on speed, quality and equipment compatibility with an upgraded customer experience.

The Ignite product lineup makes the equipment that businesses and homeowners already own more versatile and efficient. Ignite and its industry-leading e-commerce experience, featuring the Fit-Finder, will help consumers save time, energy and money with a budget-friendly price range between $219.99 and $4,199.99. "With Ignite, we've harnessed the spirit of working smarter, not harder," said Business Director Trisha Pearson. "We saw an opportunity to provide a better experience, all around, for customers who demand more value. Simply put, our mission is to give consumers the right fit for the right price, right when folks need it to get the job done."

In addition to 56 products at launch, the revolutionary e-commerce experience of Ignite sets it apart from the competition. It inspires confidence with transparent inventory availability, pricing models and the proprietary Fit-Finder—the industry's most reliable attachment finder that ensures each Ignite product is a perfect fit for its intended carrier and use case upon arrival. Removing the guesswork from the shopping process, the Fit-Finder tool compares the specs of the carrier and the attachment to determine compatibility. The easy-to-use interface of the Fit-Finder delivers on ease of service and eliminates the need for holds or callbacks with the entire process accessible from its mobile-friendly site.

"The value attachments sector has been stagnant for a long time and has failed to change with the times. Products from nearly every other category can be purchased online with a few taps on a smartphone, but this sector has been left behind," said Matt Foley, Lead Engineer. "Ignite is here to challenge that status quo. Whether our customers are looking to replace worn attachments or add versatility to their equipment, we are dedicated to helping them get more done for less and faster."

Ignite products are engineered to fit most compact equipment including compact tractors, loaders, excavators and more. Available starting today, the Ignite line-up includes:

Buckets for Skid Steer Loaders, Compact Track Loaders and Mini Loaders

Compact Tractor 3PT Implements, including Angle Blades , Box Blades, Rakes, Rotary Cutters, Snow Blowers and Tillers

Pallet Fork Assemblies

Mini Excavator (MX) Buckets & Couplers

Following the launch of Ignite, the brand will deliver a continuous pipeline of new products that broaden the portfolio and speak to consumers' ever-evolving needs, while never compromising on compatibility, affordability and quality. To learn more about Ignite, visit IgniteAttachments.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube at @igniteattachments.

About Ignite Attachments

Ignite Attachments, headquartered in Moorhead, Minnesota, offers accessibly priced attachments and 3PT implements for compact equipment for agriculture, landscape, rental and construction in a digital, direct-to-consumer storefront. With the promise to deliver attachments and implements compatible with most compact equipment makes and models at the right price, at blazing-fast delivery speeds, Ignite is committed to helping its customers get more done for less. Launching in November 2022, Ignite products for compact tractors, loaders, excavators and more are made to meet the demands of business owners and homeowners with acreage across the United States. For more information, visit www.igniteattachments.com .

