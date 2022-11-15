McCormick® Helps Consumers Give The Gift of Flavor this Holiday Season with Keke Palmer

The brand is spicing up the holidays with The TEN, the most giftable set of seasonings for cooks of any experience or skill level

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The McCormick Brand is spreading holiday cheer this season and helping consumers give the gift of flavor with the help of actress, singer, and television personality Keke Palmer. Now available for purchase, McCormick has released a brand-new spice kit called The TEN, a fun and flavorful kit of essential ingredients meant to inspire seasoning's greetings for cooks of all backgrounds. McCormick will also spice up the holidays with online giveaways, a special holiday recipe from Keke Palmer, and in-person gifting trucks for Black Friday shoppers – making The TEN the most giftable set of the season.

Kicking off on Thursday, November 17, McCormick will host the "Ten Days of Holiday Gifting." Over the course of the daily giveaway, McCormick will gift 500 complimentary The TEN spice kits gift-wrapped with one-of-a-kind, cinnamon-scented paper on their website.

On Black Friday, November 25, 2022, McCormick will also be on the ground with holiday shoppers through The TEN-themed gifting trucks in Los Angeles, CA (Santa Monica Place - off Broadway near the Santa Monica 3rd Street Promenade – from 9:00am-2:00pm) and Brooklyn, NY (Atlantic Terminal - at the corner of Hanson Place and Ashland Place – from 8:00am-1:00pm), providing a delicious escape from the hustle and bustle of crowded stores and delivering the #GiftofFlavor in person. Shoppers will have the opportunity to nab free sets of The TEN as well as spiced hot chocolate and cinnamon sugar cookies featuring spices from the kits, limiting one per person while supplies last. For those who do not receive a complimentary set at the Black Friday gifting event or online, The TEN spice kit will be shoppable online for $34.99 USD.

"Selecting a thoughtful gift and preparing a delicious, home-cooked meal are two ways we show loved ones we care," said Nikki French, Group VP of Marketing, NA Consumer Products Division for McCormick. "With the introduction of The TEN, we have combined the two - packaging the gift of flavor for many meals to come. Generations of families have incorporated McCormick spices into their cherished holiday recipes and memories. We are thrilled to be part of many special moments in the past, present and future."

Complete with ten of the most essential ingredients – basil leaves, chili powder, cinnamon, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, paprika, parsley flakes, and crushed red pepper – The TEN spice kit is perfect for cooks of all skill levels. Designed in a way that's easy to store and organize with a unique numbering system, each kit unlocks exclusive recipes through a QR code to get everyone through the holiday season and beyond.

In honor of the campaign, Keke Palmer is also sharing her seasonal McCormick® holiday recipe, a Veggie Bacon Quiche. Throughout the campaign, Keke will also share how she gives the #GiftOfFlavor to friends and family as well as her favorite holiday cooking stories.

"Some of my favorite memories have been centered around gathering around the table with my family for flavorful, holiday meals. Whether I'm preparing the meal or simply enjoying it, I always look forward to spending quality time together through annual traditions and in creating new ones," says Keke Palmer. "I'm thrilled to work with McCormick this holiday season to give the gift of flavor and help create and inspire the same beloved holiday memories in the kitchen for others."

For more information on The TEN, the Ten Days of Holiday Gifting, and Keke Palmer's recipe, visit www.mccormick.com/giftofflavor and follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook, Pinterest , and Twitter .

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

