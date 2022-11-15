ShopShops & Bloomingdale's Outlet Announce Virtual Holiday Shopping Experience

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShopShops – the first U.S.-based, global livestream shopping app for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products – is thrilled to partner with Bloomingdale's Outlet for a six-week, ten-episode holiday livestream shopping series. This partnership marks Bloomingdales first foray in livestream commerce – a market with a projected trajectory from a $20 billion business in 2021 to $57 billion by 2025.

Beginning November 15th through end of year, the dedicated livestream events will focus on gift-giving and styling during the holiday season, offering real-time shoppable content and virtual fashion and shopping advice courtesy of ShopShops host-sellers. Unlike conventional online shopping, ShopShops' livestream shopping focuses on a direct and totally immersive interaction with hosts who are motivated by their individual passion for shopping, as well as their personal knowledge and expertise across fashion and lifestyle. They answer questions via real-time chat, model and style potential purchases, and offer first-hand reviews. It's like having an all-access pass to your very own personal shopper around the clock.

"Livestream shopping technology has the ability to essentially transport the user anywhere in the world – giving them access to unique shopping experiences and on-demand style inspiration and advice they may otherwise never have the opportunity to enjoy." says ShopShops CEO Liyia Wu. "Through this partnership with Bloomingdale's Outlet, we are able to strategically leverage that type of social shopping as a medium for a major retailer to meet and engage with existing and new customers where, when and how they want to shop – unlocking a new level of growth during the busiest shopping season of the year."

In addition to joining the likes of other major retailers such as Macy's, Saks and Nordstrom who are also adopting livestream commerce, Bloomingdale's now stands alongside a community of more than 1,500 ShopShops fashion retail partners including Jimmy Choo, Max Mara, Fendi, Chloe and more.

THE SERIES DETAILS:

ShopShops will host a total of ten livestream sales events from two Bloomingdale's Outlet stores, respectively located in Woodland Hills, CA and Paramus, NJ. Each event will livestream for a minimum of 2 hours on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and will feature 30-60 shoppable SKUs per event, across varied categories and brands, including Gucci, Ferragamo, Balenciaga, Free People, Marc Fisher and more.

Events Lineup:

Tuesday 11/15, 7-9pm EST @ Paramus, NJ

Thursday 11/17, 4-6pm EST @ Woodland Hills, CA

Tuesday 11/22, 7-9pm EST @ Paramus, NJ

Tuesday 11/29, 7-9pm EST @ Paramus, NJ

Thursday 12/1, 4-6pm EST @ Woodland Hills, CA

Tuesday 12/6, 7-9pm EST @ Paramus, NJ

Thursday 12/8, 4-6pm EST @ Woodland Hills, CA

Tuesday 12/13, 7-9pm EST @ Paramus, NJ

Thursday 12/15, 4-6pm EST @ Woodland Hills, CA

Tuesday 12/20, 4-6pm EST @ Woodland Hills, CA

About ShopShops:

A 'magic door' to shopping global like a local, ShopShops is the first US-based livestream shopping app for fashion, beauty & lifestyle products. A portal in the palm of your hand, the app mimics the pleasure of in-person shopping through the magic of livestream video – an invitation to a community of savvy shoppers welcoming them to a wonderland of unique vintage & pre-loved luxury items. With dynamic host sellers around the world curating and selling products, ShopShops is breaking geographical boundaries and creating a global experience of discovery and exploration for its customers. ShopShops entertains and engages shoppers 24/7 x 365 days a year, and features a robust roster of over 1,500 fashion retail partners, including Coach, Chloe, Ganni, Fendi, Jimmy Choo, Loewe, Macy's, Marni, MaxMara, Rag & Bone, Theory, and many others.

