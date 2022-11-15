Solid State Drive Testing Made Easy with New PCI Express™ 5.0 Test System

Teledyne LeCroy's OakGate DL100 Desktop SSD Test Appliance provides SSD validation at an affordable price

LOOMIS, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in protocol test and measurement solutions announces availability of the OakGate DL100 Desktop SSD Test Appliance, a PCI Express (PCIe) 5.0 based solid-state drive (SSD) validation test system which is ideal when the complex enterprise level testing capabilities and scalability of more advanced test appliances are not required.

The storage, server, and datacenter industries require high reliability and high-performance SSDs to support ever increasing analytics, storage and cloud demands. Storage and system engineers need to validate SSD compliance and functionality to ensure the highest possible level of performance and reduce the risk of interrupted data flow. Having an efficient test system is critical to meet these requirements. The new OakGate DL100 Desktop SSD Test Appliance simplifies the validation process by removing some of the complexity of the testing process.

The OakGate DL100 comes standard with one customer selected OakGate 8-bay plug-in module in either a U.2, M.2, U.3, EDSFF E1.S or EDSFF E3.S/L form-factor. The system is powered by a streamlined version of OakGate SVF/Enduro software, the industry's most battle-proven storage-testing software. The software provides simple "push button" tests and an integrated protocol analyzer to help debug unexpected test results.

"Teledyne LeCroy's OakGate DL100, the first PCIe 5.0 entry-level validation solution, complements the OakGate DE200 and R300, the industry's most advanced PCIe 5.0 SSD validation solutions." said Roy Chestnut, Vice President of Test Appliance Products. "We now have a full set of solutions to accelerate our customer's launches of PCIe 5.0 NVMe based solid-state storage products."

