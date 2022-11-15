SponsorPulse partners with Dynata and MiQ to launch scalable sport and entertainment Audience Network, backed by consumer insight

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SponsorPulse, a leading global sponsorship intelligence company, announced today the expansion of its consumer data-driven sponsorship technology solutions with the North American launch of its proprietary Audience Network. The SponsorPulse Audience Network enables advertisers to reach target audiences where they are their most passionate – across sport, music, entertainment, and charitable causes.

"With the evolving digital media landscape and audience targeting challenges that lay ahead, we identified a unique opportunity to create value for advertisers leveraging our deep understanding of consumers," said Adam Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of SponsorPulse. "You can now activate target audiences at scale, based on stated behavioral data from hundreds of thousands of consumers. It's one thing to be able to reach a fan group based on inferred data, but now you can go deeper reaching passionate fans, who are most likely to convert, and purchase just about any consumer product or service category. The targeting opportunities are endless."

Underpinning the Audience Network is SponsorPulse's growing proprietary consumer database that measures how consumers engage with and feel about hundreds of unique sponsorship properties. Since its launch in 2019, these insights have been leveraged by more than a hundred brands, properties, and agencies to make consumer-driven sponsorship decisions. Now, those same insights can be leveraged for more effective media targeting. Through its partnership with Dynata — the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement, with a reach encompassing nearly 70 million consumers and business professionals globally — the parties can scale SponsorPulse's permissioned data with predictive modeling.

"Dynata is excited to partner with SponsorPulse to turn their insights into action and enable marketers to better reach their target audience through its proprietary audience scaling capability," said Eric Sandberg, Managing Director of Global Advertising Solutions for Dynata.

SponsorPulse's Audience Network launches today with 35 unique audiences available. These audiences cover major properties of interest including the NFL, WNBA, NBA, MLB, NHL, FIFA World Cup and esports. Advertisers can also request custom audiences be created to meet their business objectives. "And it doesn't stop there", added Adam Mitchell. "MiQ, global leader in programmatic media, will be our full-service activation partner, creating a one-stop shop solution for those wanting to activate those audiences."

"Our exclusive partnership with SponsorPulse will enable marketers to better reach a pointed audience within the entertainment, sports and music industries," said Jason Furlano, SVP of commercial, MiQ Canada. "By combining SponsorPulse's data with our programmatic capabilities, we offer marketers a turnkey solution that delivers business outcomes and ROI following sponsorship executions."

For more information, check out https://www.sponsorpulse.com/audience-network.

About SponsorPulse

SponsorPulse is a sponsorship intelligence company focused on bringing transparency to the sponsorship industry through its leading global consumer insights platform and tech-enabled sponsorship measurement solutions. SponsorPulse works with brands, properties, and agencies through every stage of the sponsorship journey to inform decisions, value opportunities, connect brands to their target audience and measure in-market impact. www.sponsorpulse.com

About Dynata

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement. With a reach that encompasses nearly 70 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum — from uncovering insights to activating campaigns and measuring cross-channel marketing ROI. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com.

About MiQ

We're MiQ, a programmatic media partner delivering results through better-connected marketing. We connect data from multiple sources to do interesting, exciting, business-problem-solving things for our clients. We're experts in data science, analytics and programmatic trading, and we're always ready to react and solve challenges quickly, to make sure you're always spending your media investments on the right things in the right places. We're a global company delivering world class media solutions from 22 offices across North America, Europe, and APAC. wearemiq.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SponsorPulse