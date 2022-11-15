Wolters Kluwer's Kluwer Arbitration Named Winner in the 2022 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards

The world's leading digital solution for international arbitration research was recognized in the Legal Research Innovation of the Year category

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that Kluwer Arbitration, the world's leading digital solution for international arbitration research, has been honored with a 2022 LegalTech Breakthrough Award under the Legal Research Innovation of the Year category.

(PRNewswire)

Kluwer Arbitration provides exclusive access to arbitration resources and a streamlined research experience that supports legal professionals in identifying the right arbitrator for their case. With 7,000+ data-driven profiles and relationships of 15,000+ arbitration professionals and experts, legal professionals are sure to receive practical guidance, data-driven information, a rich collection of awards, and superior deep domain expertise content that will help them in building a winning case strategy.

"Kluwer Arbitration empowers legal professionals by transforming their workflow with extensive industry materials and guiding them to an overall efficient arbitration process," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager for the International Group within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are honored to receive this recognition, particularly as we continue to advance our user-focused solution with first-class AI-enabled analytics."

Kluwer Arbitration helps legal professionals visualize arbitrators' experience through data-driven pie charts and tables, and provides users with access to valuable information associated with the arbitrator, including links to publications and awards, to gain a deeper understanding of the arbitrator's views and approach. The solution supports legal professionals in finding the right arbitrator for their case while minimizing involved risks and increasing predictability and efficacy of arbitrator appointments for the parties.

The mission of the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work, and success of companies, technologies, and products within the field of legal technology. LegalTech Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global market intelligence and recognition platform for today's most competitive categories of technology.

The full list of the 2022 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards winners is available at www.legaltechbreakthrough.com/2022-winners/

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Linda Gharib

Director, Brand & Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.