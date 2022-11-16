BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia ("SEA"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BEST, commented, "Ongoing COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions continued to impact the macro environment in China and SEA, weighing heavily on the logistics industry. Amid the challenging landscape, we delivered good progress in our core business lines. BEST Freight's growth momentum picked up, showing volume increase both quarter over quarter and year over year. BEST Supply Chain Management ("SCM") delivered strong top line and bottom line results compared with the same quarter last year.
"In the third quarter of 2022, total Freight volume increased by 4.1% year over year. Its revenue increased by 9.7% and gross loss narrowed by 58.3% compared with the second quarter of 2022. BEST SCM achieved year-over-year revenue growth of 15.2% and its gross margin reached 7.2%, up 3.5 percentage points from the same quarter last year, narrowing SCM's net loss by 64.3%.
"Southeast Asia market remained challenging in the third quarter. While continuing to improve service quality and efficiency, we focused on expanding small and medium enterprise customer coverage to reduce customer concentration. We also continued to synergize with SCM and Freight in developing cross-border and supply chain business in the region. Despite the challenging environment, we remain bullish on long-term growth opportunities in SEA markets.
"Our efforts in cost reduction and service quality improvement across our business lines have helped us weather the storm. The measures we have taken make our ecosystem stronger and more resilient. Moving forward, we are confident that BEST's strength in technology, domestic and global supply chain management as well as logistics capabilities will allow us to capture growth opportunities and create long-term value," concluded Mr. Chou.
Gloria Fan, BEST's Chief Financial Officer, added, "Despite the headwinds, our third quarter performance was encouraging. Our total revenue for the quarter, excluding UCargo and Capital, decreased slightly by 2.3% year over year but we significantly narrowed our non-GAAP net loss by 16.0%, excluding the one-off gain recognized on selling assets in the third quarter of 2021. We maintained a healthy balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of RMB3.3 billion after repurchasing an aggregate principal amount of RMB746.5 million of existing Convertible Senior Notes. Our net cash position was RMB1.1 billion at the end of the quarter. We believe we are well positioned for sustainable growth and profitability as we drive long-term value for our customers through our Freight, integrated Supply Chain Management and Global logistics solutions."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ([1])
For the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022:([2])
- Revenue was RMB2,029.1 million (US$285.3 million), compared with RMB2,824.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the winding-down of the BEST UCargo business line and lower Global parcel volume. Revenue generated from UCargo was approximately RMB0.4 million (US$0.06 million), compared with RMB729.9 million in the same quarter of 2021.
- Gross Loss was RMB39.0 million (US$5.5 million), compared with RMB108.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in gross loss was primarily due to improved gross margin from BEST Freight and BEST Supply Chain business lines. Gross Loss Margin was 1.9% for the third quarter of 2022, compared with a Gross Loss Margin of 3.9% in the same period of 2021.
- Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB378.9 million (US$53.3 million), compared with RMB191.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations([3])([4]) was RMB363.0 million (US$51.0 million), compared with RMB223.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the one-off gain of RMB208.9 million recognized on selling assets in the third quarter of 2021, non-GAAP net loss has narrowed by RMB69.3 million year over year.
- Diluted loss per ADS([5]) from continuing operations was RMB4.40 (US$0.62), compared with a loss of RMB2.30 in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS(3)(4) from continuing operations was RMB4.20 (US$0.59), compared with a loss of RMB2.71 in the third quarter of 2021.
- EBITDA([6]) from continuing operations was negative RMB335.9 million (US$47.2 million), compared with negative RMB116.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA(6) from continuing operations was negative RMB320.0 million (US$45.0 million), compared with negative RMB148.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS([7])
BEST Freight – In the third quarter of 2022, Freight's volume increased by 4.1% year over year, while its revenue increased by 9.7% to RMB1,325.8 million compared with the second quarter of 2022. The Company remained focused on developing its e-commerce related business, which contributed 21.1% of total volume in the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 0.7% year over year. Freight's net loss decreased by 36.8% or RMB81.0 million compared with the same quarter of 2021 as we continued to reduce expenses and improve operating efficiency.
BEST UCargo's operations and financial results are now consolidated with BEST Freight.
BEST Supply Chain Management – In the third quarter of 2022, BEST SCM continued to terminate low margin legacy accounts and penetrate new markets with better unit economics. Its distribution volume increased by 84.5% but total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs decreased by 14.8% year over year. The total revenue for SCM in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 15.2% to RMB461.5 million year over year, and gross margin improved by 3.5 percentage points to 7.2%, narrowing SCM's net loss by RMB17.4 million, or 64.3%.
BEST Global – The market in SEA remained challenging in the third quarter of 2022. Along with the relaxed COVID-19 pandemic control measures in the region, there was a noticeable shift in consumer consumption activities from online to offline, which negatively impacted the e-commerce logistics industry. Meanwhile, some major e-commerce platforms increased reliance on their own logistics capabilities and gradually reduced their reliance on third-party logistics service providers. As a result, Global's parcel volume decreased by 27.1% year over year to 27.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. However, parcel volumes in Vietnam and Singapore increased by 34.4% and 23.5%, and their revenues increased by 42.3% and 45.2%, respectively.
Others
As part of its Strategic Refocusing Program, the Company continued to wind down the Capital business line in the third quarter of 2022 and expects the wind down to be substantially completed by the end of 2022.
Key Operational Metrics
Three Months Ended
% Change YOY
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021 vs
2022 vs
Freight Volume (Tonne in '000)
2,464
2,427
2,527
-1.5 %
4.1 %
Supply Chain Management
102,171
103,638
88,288
1.4 %
-14.8 %
Global Parcel Volume in SEA
20,754
37,082
27,044
78.7 %
-27.1 %
FINANCIAL RESULTS ([8])
For the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022:
Revenue
The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.
Table 1 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
(In '000, except for %)
RMB
% of
RMB
US$
% of
% Change
Total Freight
2,088,228
73.9 %
1,325,833
186,383
65.3 %
(36.5 %)
-Freight
1,358,305
48.1 %
1,325,401
186,322
65.3 %
(2.4 %)
-Legacy UCargo
729,923
25.8 %
432
61
0.0 %
(99.9 %)
Supply Chain
400,551
14.2 %
461,527
64,880
22.7 %
15.2 %
Global
298,267
10.6 %
211,347
29,711
10.4 %
(29.1 %)
Others([9])
37,046
1.3 %
30,417
4,276
1.6 %
(17.9 %)
Total Revenue
2,824,092
100.0 %
2,029,124
285,250
100.0 %
(28.1 %)
- Freight Service Revenue was RMB1,325.8 million (US$186.4 million) for the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB2,088.2 million in the same period last year, of which, RMB0.4 million and RMB729.9 million were from the legacy UCargo business line, respectively. Freight service revenue, excluding the legacy UCargo business, decreased by 2.4% year over year, primarily due to a 6.1% decrease in average selling price per tonne.
- Supply Chain Management Service Revenue increased by 15.2% year over year to RMB461.5 million (US$64.9 million) for the third quarter of 2022 from RMB400.6 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to newly signed customers with high unit economics following our customer structure optimization strategy, as well as improved service capability.
- Global Service Revenue decreased by 29.1% year over year to RMB211.3 million (US$29.7 million) for the third quarter of 2022 from RMB298.3 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to decreased parcel volume in Thailand and Malaysia. E-commerce businesses in SEA were impacted by the shift in consumer consumption activities from online to offline and some major e-commerce platforms reduced their reliance on services. However, we continued focusing on expanding our franchisee network and improving service quality, and as a result, revenues in Vietnam and Singapore achieved year-over-year increases of 42.3% and 45.2%, respectively.
Cost of Revenue
The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.
Table 2 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment
Three Months Ended
% of Revenue
YOY
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
(In '000, except for %)
RMB
% of
RMB
US$
% of
Freight
(2,197,843)
105.2 %
(1,365,074)
(191,899)
103.0 %
(2.2 %)
Supply Chain
(385,443)
96.2 %
(428,190)
(60,194)
92.8 %
(3.4 %)
Global
(318,420)
106.8 %
(255,341)
(35,895)
120.8 %
14.0 %
Others
(31,281)
84.4 %
(19,469)
(2,737)
64.0 %
(20.4 %)
Total Cost of Revenue
(2,932,987)
103.9 %
(2,068,074)
(290,725)
101.9 %
(2.0%）
- Cost of Revenue for Freight was RMB1,365.1 million (US$191.9 million), or 103.0% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2022. The 2.2% year-over-year decrease in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was mainly due to improved operational efficiency and effective cost control measures.
- Cost of Revenue for Supply Chain Management was RMB428.2 million (US$60.2 million), or 92.8% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2022. The 3.4% year-over-year decrease in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to effective cost control measures and customer structure optimization.
- Cost of Revenue for Global was RMB255.3 million (US$35.9 million), or 120.8% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2022. The 14.0% year-over-year increase in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to lower parcel volume.
- Cost of Revenue for Others was RMB19.5 million (US$2.7 million), or 64.0% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2022, representing a 20.4% year-over-year decrease.
Gross loss was RMB39.0 million (US$5.5 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with a gross loss of RMB108.9 million in the third quarter of 2021; Gross Margin was negative 1.9%, compared with negative 3.9% in the third quarter of 2021.
Operating Expenses
Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") Expenses were RMB275.2 million (US$38.7 million), or 13.6% of revenue in the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB274.8 million, or 9.7% of revenue in the same quarter of 2021.
Research and Development Expenses were RMB39.6 million (US$5.6 million), or 2.0% of revenue in the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB42.3 million, or 1.5% of revenue in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to reduced headcounts.
Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above were RMB15.9 million (US$2.2 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB26.9 million in the same period of 2021. Of the total SBC expenses, RMB0.09 million (US$0.01 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB0.7 million (US$0.1 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB13.9 million (US$2.0 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.
Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations
Net Loss from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB378.9 million (US$53.3 million), compared with RMB191.6 million in the same period of 2021. Excluding SBC expenses and gain from appreciation of investment, Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB363.0 million (US$51.0 million), compared with RMB223.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.
Diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations
Diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB4.40 (US$0.62), compared with a loss of RMB2.30 in the same period of 2021. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment, Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB4.20 (US$0.59), compared with a loss of RMB2.71 in the third quarter of 2021. A reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS to diluted loss per ADS is included at the end of this results announcement.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2022 was negative RMB320.0 million (US$45.0 million), compared with negative RMB148.4 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2022 was negative 15.8%, compared with negative 5.3% in the same period of 2021.
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments
As of September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB3.3 billion (US$468.4 million), compared with RMB2.9 billion as of September 30, 2021. In September 2022, the Company bought back an aggregate principal amount of US$105.1 million (RMB746.5 million) of its existing 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024.
Capital Expenditures ("CAPEX")
CAPEX was RMB48.1 million (US$6.8 million) or 2.4% of total revenue in the third quarter of 2022, compared with CAPEX of RMB11.8 million, or 0.4% of total revenue, in the same period of 2021.
SHARES OUTSTANDING
As of November 8, 2022, the Company had approximately 393.0 million ordinary shares outstanding([10]). Each American Depositary Share represents five (5) Class A ordinary shares.
FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
Due to the uncertainties relating to the macro environment, the Company is not providing any financial guidance or revenue outlook at this time. BEST is driving each of its business units toward a speedy recovery as the COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions ease.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In evaluating its business, BEST considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP net loss/income, non-GAAP net loss/income margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, EBITDA, and non-GAAP Diluted earnings/loss per ADS, as supplemental measures in the evaluation of the Company's operating results and in the Company's financial and operational decision-making. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures that help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in loss from operations and net loss. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" in the results announcement.
The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2022
2021
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenue
Freight
2,088,228
1,325,833
186,383
6,390,417
3,627,082
509,887
-Freight
1,358,305
1,325,401
186,322
3,931,359
3,607,081
507,075
-Legacy UCargo
729,923
432
61
2,459,058
20,001
2,812
Supply Chain Management
400,551
461,527
64,880
1,327,767
1,321,473
185,770
Global
298,267
211,347
29,711
863,291
721,227
101,388
Others
37,046
30,417
4,276
119,507
92,895
13,059
Total Revenue
2,824,092
2,029,124
285,250
8,700,982
5,762,677
810,104
Cost of Revenue
Freight
(2,197,843)
(1,365,074)
(191,899)
(6,435,898)
(3,837,911)
(539,525)
Supply Chain Management
(385,443)
(428,190)
(60,194)
(1,245,479)
(1,233,307)
(173,376)
Global
(318,420)
(255,341)
(35,895)
(912,119)
(817,573)
(114,933)
Others
(31,281)
(19,469)
(2,737)
(78,464)
(78,967)
(11,101)
Total Cost of Revenue
(2,932,987)
(2,068,074)
(290,725)
(8,671,960)
(5,967,758)
(838,934)
Gross Loss/(Profit)
(108,895)
(38,950)
(5,476)
29,022
(205,081)
(28,830)
Selling Expenses
(67,327)
(62,241)
(8,750)
(187,198)
(183,297)
(25,767)
General and Administrative
(207,505)
(212,921)
(29,932)
(599,726)
(680,607)
(95,678)
Research and Development
(42,259)
(39,632)
(5,571)
(129,910)
(114,934)
(16,157)
Other operating income/(loss), net
7,688
(14,185)
(1,994)
148,230
105,430
14,821
Loss from Operations
(418,298)
(367,929)
(51,723)
(739,582)
(1,078,489)
(151,612)
Interest Income
7,562
19,981
2,809
31,923
61,153
8,597
Interest Expense
(39,924)
(20,569)
(2,892)
(113,441)
(72,729)
(10,224)
Foreign Exchange Gain/(loss)
1,081
(98,628)
(13,865)
370
(201,048)
(28,263)
Other Income
268,106
2,657
374
314,366
23,765
3,341
Other Expense
(9,107)
(464)
(65)
(20,596)
19,578
2,752
Gain on changes in the fair value of
-
86,108
12,105
-
149,196
20,974
Loss before Income Tax and
(190,580)
(378,844)
(53,257)
(526,960)
(1,098,574)
(154,435)
Income Tax Expense
(1,051)
(93)
(13)
(2,698)
(405)
(57)
Loss before Share of Net loss
(191,631)
(378,937)
(53,270)
(529,658)
(1,098,979)
(154,492)
Share of Net Loss of Equity Investees
(16)
-
-
(58)
-
-
Net Loss from continuing operations
(191,647)
(378,937)
(53,270)
(529,716)
(1,098,979)
(154,492)
Net loss from discontinued operations
(459,188)
(8,904)
(1,252)
(1,205,911)
(6,677)
(939)
Net Loss
(650,835)
(387,841)
(54,522)
(1,735,627)
(1,105,656)
(155,431)
Net Loss from continuing
(12,623)
(33,248)
(4,674)
(23,552)
(83,382)
(11,722)
Net Loss attributable to BEST
(638,212)
(354,593)
(49,848)
(1,712,075)
(1,022,274)
(143,709)
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands)
As of December 31,2021
As of September 30, 2022
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
3,571,745
767,359
107,874
Restricted Cash
675,159
251,152
35,306
Accounts and Notes Receivables
827,631
821,680
115,510
Inventories
25,622
20,820
2,927
Prepayments and Other Current
1,172,472
922,893
129,738
Short‑term Investments
147,359
836,802
117,636
Amounts Due from Related Parties
125,198
59,575
8,375
Lease Rental Receivables
298,364
74,127
10,421
Total Current Assets
6,843,550
3,754,408
527,786
Non‑current Assets
Property and Equipment, Net
762,642
757,470
106,483
Intangible Assets, Net
55,684
70,233
9,873
Long‑term Investments
219,171
189,171
26,593
Goodwill
54,135
54,135
7,610
Non‑current Deposits
92,866
41,473
5,830
Other Non‑current Assets
111,640
75,626
10,631
Restricted Cash
1,069,244
1,476,649
207,584
Lease Rental Receivables
235,429
71,534
10,056
Operating Lease Right-of-use
1,899,522
1,709,283
240,287
Total non‑current Assets
4,500,333
4,445,574
624,949
Total Assets
11,343,883
8,199,982
1,152,735
Liabilities and Shareholders'
Current Liabilities
Long-term borrowings-current
287,814
110,539
15,539
Convertible Senior Notes held by
633,475
1,065,224
149,747
Convertible Senior Notes held by
633,475
78
11
Short‑term Bank Loans
530,495
126,288
17,753
Accounts and Notes Payable
1,353,150
1,533,502
215,576
Income Tax Payable
587
1,543
217
Customer Advances and Deposits
298,353
260,099
36,564
Accrued Expenses and Other
1,591,639
1,143,195
160,708
Financing Lease Liabilities
1,851
1,872
263
Operating Lease Liabilities
518,248
501,296
70,471
Amounts Due to Related Parties
2,763
12,443
1,749
Total Current Liabilities
5,851,850
4,756,079
668,599
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Cont'd)
(In Thousands)
As of December 31, 2021
As of September 30, 2022
RMB
RMB
US$
Non-current Liabilities
Convertible senior notes held by
related parties
955,097
-
-
Long-term borrowings
67,080
15,828
2,225
Operating Lease Liabilities
1,456,843
1,273,950
179,089
Financing Lease Liabilities
2,121
1,428
201
Other Non‑current Liabilities
24,261
27,913
3,924
Long-term Bank Loans
769,767
944,808
132,819
Total Non‑current Liabilities
3,275,169
2,263,927
318,258
Total Liabilities
9,127,019
7,020,006
986,857
Mezzanine Equity:
Convertible Non-controlling Interests
191,865
191,865
26,972
Total mezzanine equity
191,865
191,865
26,972
Shareholders' Equity
Ordinary Shares
25,988
25,988
3,653
Treasury Shares
(113,031)
-
-
Additional Paid‑In Capital
19,522,173
19,465,841
2,736,465
Statutory reserves
167
-
-
Accumulated Deficit
(17,471,716)
(18,550,280)
(2,607,757)
Accumulated Other
107,379
118,635
16,677
BEST Inc. Shareholders' Equity
2,070,960
1,060,184
149,038
Non-controlling Interests
(45,961)
(72,073)
(10,132)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,024,999
988,111
138,906
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity
11,343,883
8,199,982
1,152,735
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2022
2021
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash used in continuing
(236,492)
(250,375)
(35,197)
(382,503)
(809,772)
(113,836)
Net cash used in discontinued
(921,754)
(7,917)
(1,113)
(1,525,286)
(66,174)
(9,303)
Net cash used in operating
(1,158,246)
(258,292)
(36,310)
(1,907,789)
(875,946)
(123,139)
Net cash generated from/(used
1,159,859
891,756
125,361
1,753,752
(88,780)
(12,480)
Net cash used in discontinued
(104,948)
-
-
(350,688)
-
-
Net cash generated
1,054,911
891,756
125,361
1,403,064
(88,780)
(12,480)
Net cash (used in)/generated
353,528
(982,052)
(138,055)
508,734
(1,948,848)
(273,965)
Net cash used in discontinued
(294,139)
-
-
(807,259)
-
-
Net cash used in financing
59,389
(982,052)
(138,055)
(298,525)
(1,948,848)
(273,965)
Exchange Rate Effect on Cash
3,895
44,482
6,253
(26,520)
92,586
13,016
Net decrease in Cash and
(40,051)
(304,106)
(42,751)
(829,770)
(2,820,988)
(396,568)
Cash and Cash Equivalents,
3,419,402
2,799,266
393,515
4,209,121
5,316,148
747,332
Cash and Cash Equivalents,
3,379,351
2,495,160
350,764
3,379,351
2,495,160
350,764
Less: Cash and Cash
511,696
-
-
511,696
-
-
Cash and Cash Equivalents,
2,867,655
2,495,160
350,764
2,867,655
2,495,160
350,764
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net (loss)/income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods indicated:
Table 3 – Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated([11])
Total
Net Loss
(138,749)
(9,664)
(110,426)
(48,601)
(71,497)
(378,937)
Add
Depreciation &
19,417
8,397
6,531
1,976
6,025
42,346
Interest Expense
-
-
-
-
20,569
20,569
Income Tax Expense
-
(22)
-
115
-
93
Subtract
Interest Income
-
-
-
-
(19,981)
(19,981)
EBITDA
(119,332)
(1,289)
(103,895)
(46,510)
（64,884）
(335,910)
Add
Share-based
Compensation
2,511
1,314
1,354
23
10,694
15,896
Adjusted EBITDA
(116,821)
25
(102,541)
(46,487)
(54,190)
(320,014)
Adjusted EBITDA
-8.8 %
0.0 %
-48.5 %
-152.8 %
-
-15.8 %
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated
Total
Net Income/(Loss)
(219,708)
(27,069)
(68,869)
(25,181)
149,180
(191,647)
Add
Depreciation &
20,767
9,055
4,981
397
6,363
41,563
Interest Expense
-
-
-
-
39,924
39,924
Income Tax Expense
-
(130)
-
1,182
(1)
1,051
Subtract
Interest Income
-
-
-
-
(7,562)
(7,562)
EBITDA
(198,941)
(18,144)
(63,888)
(23,602)
187,904
(116,671)
Add
Share-based
Compensation Expenses
3,459
2,160
2,068
171
19,038
26,896
Subtract
Gain from
-
-
-
-
(58,643)
(58,643)
Adjusted EBITDA
(195,482)
(15,984)
(61,820)
(23,431)
148,299
148,418
Adjusted EBITDA
-9.4 %
-4.0 %
-20.7 %
-63.2 %
-
-5.3 %
For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net (loss)/income to non-GAAP net Income/(loss), non-GAAP net Income/(loss) margin for the periods indicated:
Table 4 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Income and Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Income Margin
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated
Total
Net Loss
(138,749)
(9,664)
(110,426)
(48,601)
(71,497)
(378,937)
Add
Share-based
Compensation
2,511
1,314
1,354
23
10,694
15,896
Non-GAAP Net
(136,238)
(8,350)
(109,072)
(48,578)
(60,803)
(363,041)
Non-GAAP Net
-10.3 %
-1.8 %
-51.6 %
-159.7 %
-
-17.9 %
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated
Total
Net Income/(Loss)
(219,708)
(27,069)
(68,869)
(25,181)
149,180
(191,647)
Add
Share-based
Compensation
3,459
2,160
2,068
171
19,038
26,896
Subtract
Gain from
-
-
-
-
(58,643)
(58,643)
Non-GAAP Net
(216,249)
(24,909)
(66,801)
(25,010)
109,575
(223,394)
Non-GAAP Net
-10.4 %
-6.2 %
-22.4 %
-67.5 %
-
-7.9 %
For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's diluted loss per ADS to Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS for the periods indicated:
Table 5 – Reconciliation of diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2022
(In '000)
RMB
US$
RMB
US$
Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders
(345,689)
(48,596)
(1,015,597)
(142,770)
Add
Share-based Compensation Expenses
15,896
2,234
56,518
7,945
Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary
(329,793)
(46,362)
(959,079)
(134,825)
Weighted Average Diluted Ordinary Shares
Diluted
392,842,492
392,842,492
388,632,377
388,632,377
Diluted (Non-GAAP)
392,842,492
392,842,492
388,632,377
388,632,377
Diluted loss per ordinary share
(0.88)
(0.12)
(2.61)
(0.37)
Add
Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per
0.04
0.00
0.14
0.02
Non-GAAP diluted loss per ordinary share
(0.84)
(0.12)
(2.47)
(0.35)
Diluted loss per ADS
(4.40)
(0.62)
(13.07)
(1.84)
Add
Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per ADS
0.20
0.03
0.73
0.11
Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS
(4.20)
(0.59)
(12.34)
(1.73)
([1]) All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year over year comparisons are based on figures before rounding.
([2]) In December 2021, BEST sold its China express business, the principal terms of which were previously announced. As a result, China express business has been deconsolidated from the Company and its historical financial results are reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations accordingly. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated.
([3]) Non-GAAP net income/loss represents net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments (if any).
([4]) See the sections entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to within this results announcement.
([5]) Diluted earnings/loss per ADS, is calculated by dividing net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders as adjusted for the effect of dilutive ordinary equivalent shares, if any, by the weighted average number of ordinary and dilutive ordinary equivalent shares expressed in ADS outstanding during the period.
([6]) EBITDA represents net income/loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense and income tax expense and minus interest income. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value change of equity investments (if any).
([7]) All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year over year comparisons are based on figures before rounding.
([8]) All numbers represented the financial results from continuing operations, unless otherwise stated.
([9]) "Others" Segment primarily represents Capital business units. Results from UCargo's legacy contracts with external customers are now reported under "Freight" segment and prior period segment information were retrospectively revised to conform to current period presentation.
([10]) The total number of shares outstanding excludes shares reserved for future issuances upon exercise or vesting of awards granted under the Company's share incentive plans.
([11]) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.
